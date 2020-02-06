Spotify buys Bill Simmons’ The Ringer to improve sports coverage

HBO’s Bill Simmons speaks on stage at “Ahead of the Curve – The Future of Sports Journalism”. (Mike Windle / Getty)

According to rumors from last month, Spotify has reached an agreement to purchase Bill Simmons’ sports and pop culture website The Ringer.

As part of the “final agreement” with the site, Luxembourg-based company will acquire The Ringer with 30 podcasts, including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables and The Ryen Russillo Podcast.

With Simmons on board, Spotify will rely on him to discover and develop top-class talent and create content on a variety of platforms.

“Spotify has the unique ability to improve both content and creative talent in different genres,” said Simmons in a statement. “We have built a first class multimedia digital company for sports and pop culture in recent years and believe that Spotify can take us to another level. We couldn’t be more excited to unlock Spotify’s scaling and discovery power, introduce The Ringer to a new global audience, and build the world’s leading sports audio network. We join one of the best media companies in the world. It is an incredible day for us. “

The terms of the deal were not released, but previous reports indicated that Simmons was looking for something close to $ 200 million for the sports and pop culture outlet.

In similar Spotify announcements, the company reported a loss of $ 231.5 million in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and lost $ 1.26 per share.

