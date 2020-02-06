Spotify buys popular podcast site The Ringer

Spotify has announced it is buying another popular podcast site to expand the market.

The wrestler, Bill Simmons’ sports and cultural site, has more than 30 podcasts, including some from Simmons.

Spotify announced the announcement yesterday ahead of its fourth quarter earnings forecast.

The music streamer reported a 200 percent increase in streamed podcast hours over the previous year.

The Ringer complements Spotify’s recent podcast-related acquisitions, including Gimlet, Parcast and Anchor.

“If you think 10 years ago, the trend we are investing in is that the radio is moving online because users get a much better user experience,” said Daniel Ek, CEO of Spotify.

“What we really did with The Ringer is that we bought the next ESPN. We believe this will be an extremely valuable asset when we look at the evolution of the sport over the next decade.”

Spotify said the deal should be closed in the first quarter of 2020. The terms of the deal have not been released.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the companies were in talks.

Spotify plans to hire all of The Ringer’s employees, which corresponds to approximately 90 employees.

A statement from Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content officer, indicated that Spotify has no intention of closing the editorial department beyond podcasts.

“We look forward to bringing Spotify’s full power behind The Ringer to advance our global sports strategy,” said Ostroff in a statement.

“When we wanted to expand our sports and entertainment offerings, we wanted a first-class editorial team. Bill Simmons is one of the best minds in the game and has successfully produced innovations across media and platforms as a writer and content creator.” ,

“The wrestler’s proven track record of creating distinctive cultural content and discovering and developing high-level talent makes him an outstanding asset for Spotify.”

Simmons started The Ringer in 2016 with the support of HBO. (CNN and HBO are both property of WarnerMedia).

HBO canceled its show after one season, but Simmons was working on other projects with the network. The wrestler is a successor to Simmon’s other sports and pop culture location, Grantland, which was owned by ESPN.

“Spotify has the unique ability to improve both content and creative talent in different genres,” said Simmons in a statement.

“We have built a first-class multimedia digital company for sports and pop culture in recent years and believe that Spotify can take us to another level.”

The wrestlers’ editorial team announced in August its intent to unite through the Writers Guild of America, East.

The union, which represents editorial, video, and podcast staff, tweeted yesterday from its official report that it was looking forward to working with the new executive team to continue the negotiation process.

The statement urged The Ringer management not to comment on the potential sale after reports of it surfaced last month.

Spotify declined to comment on the matter and union talks.

The Gimlet Media employees that Spotify acquired last February announced their intent to merge in March and gained recognition the following month.

“We are already in good faith with Gimlet, another Spotify company, and we look forward to continuing to negotiate in good faith with The Ringer,” said Jason Gordon, spokesman for the Writers Guild of America, to CNN Business.