Spotify Double Downgrade reflects the prospect of slower revenue growth

Spotify Technology (LOCATE) – Get Report is facing greater risk for its revenue growth from the coronavirus pandemic than Wall Street appreciates, said a Raymond James analyst.

Analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the two-tier music and video streaming subscription service to perform on the market from a heavy buy.

The shares of the Stockholm company at the last check were 1% higher at $ 121.18.

“End-market (weak) trends and experiences (are) creating more risk in Spotify than investors appreciate,” Patterson said in a note to customers.

“At best, the ramps of revenue in terms of subscription revenue, advertising revenue and the two-sided market are slower than expected and the path” stretches to wider margins. “

In the worst case scenario, Patterson said, “Spotify faces competitive shifts and a long payback period for subscribers.”

“More time at home is driving less engagement and less downloads, and is creating a potential shift for U.S. sharing to Amazon Music (AMZN) – Get the report, given more listening to smart speakers, “said Patterson.

“While the focus on artists’ tools is positive, we see Spotify limited short-term benefits given 1) concert and album delays create less market need and 2) competitors are leading the leader in social marketing / livestream” on Amazon Twitch and Facebook (FB) – Get Instagram report.

Patterson said that as concerns about coronavirus grow, “the overall level of download of Spotify has decreased in all countries.”

“Furthermore, no country in our sample has returned to pre-covid-19 levels,” he said. “Since Spotify is the largest music app, this suggests that the download activity is moderate.”

Common cases of mobile use, such as gyms and commuters, are no longer applicable, the analyst said. This carries the risk that the market share will shift to markets like the United States, as smart speaker owners are about twice as likely to use Amazon Music as non-speaker owners.

“As more time is spent indoors and new content is delayed, we expect the top 200 trends in the United States” – Spotify’s top 200 streams – “to deteriorate further,” said Patterson.

