If you’ve ever felt guilty of leaving your dog at home alone, Spotify may be able to save your conscience – by posting a podcast and a series of playlists designed to calm lonely pets.

The Swedish audio streaming site, which has 113 million subscribers, has released a series of “algorithmically curated” playlists for pets and a new podcast designed to soothe abandoned dogs.

Playlists are based on subscribers’ taste in music and animal species, while my dog’s “favorite podcast” was created with animal experts to “relieve stress,” Spotify said.

The podcast runs in two five-hour sections and features soothing human voices, relaxing music, and ambient sounds, including rain.

It is voiced by the British actors Ralph Ineson and Jessica Raine, whom your dog can remember from the HBO series “Game of Thrones” and the BBC drama “Call The Midwife”.

The UK’s largest animal welfare organization, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said it supported the podcast – even though it warned that nothing could replace the company and presence of a dog owner.

It has been said that many dogs are “routinely” left alone and that some types of calm music can “help dogs relax”.

Neil Evans, animal physiologist and professor at the University of Glasgow, who worked with Spotify to develop the podcast, said that providing “auditory enrichment” to dogs could help achieve a “more relaxed physiological state.”

Alex Benjamin, a University of York animal psychologist who also worked on the podcast, said that playing Spotify for pets could help calm them down by “baffling outside sounds like traffic, slamming car doors, or that.” Empty the trash can to be masked. “