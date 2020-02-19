[spotify-proves-black-heritage-is-now-with-phenomenal-black-music-marketing-campaign]

Photo: Shutterstock

Opposite to white-washed belief, black people have experienced a profound effect on the evolution of the full musical landscape. From country crooner DeFord Bailey injecting the Grand Ole Opry with a taste of the blues as a single of its extremely to start with stars in the 1920s, to funk steel gods Bad Brains revolutionizing modern day punk, our contributions to tunes go well beyond just rap and R&B.

And to commemorate our innate skill to influence and redefine the entire world by sound, Spotify has unveiled its Phenomenal Black Audio marketing campaign through Black Historical past Month in buy to honor the two the artists and music that we keep expensive.



From Spotify:



In 2018, Spotify launched Black Heritage Is Now to understand and rejoice Black creators and lifestyle all calendar year long—not just in February. About the earlier two yrs, the plan has observed collaborations with artists Janelle Monáe and Pharrell Williams, as well as distinguished designers Joy Miessi and Brandan “BMike” Odums. In 2020, we’re elevating and evolving Spotify’s mission to target on the cultural affect that persons of coloration have normally played—all by means of the lens of audio.

In its attempts to “inspire folks to learn and rejoice black songs and artists who have outlined and continue to define international lifestyle,” Spotify will develop a collection of activations and encounters that champion our contributions by way of two distinctive perspectives: tunes that define tradition and black women who’ve shaped the audio we all know and appreciate.



If you open up Spotify, beneath the Black History is Now hub you are going to locate an assortment of Phenomenal Black Tunes playlists these types of as Black Historical past Salute, Black Female Magic, The Cookout and Black Life Make a difference—which sets shit off correct with Kendrick Lamar’s anthemic “Alright.”



The Phenomenal Black marketing campaign will also characteristic a vogue ingredient, as notable designers Joe Freshgoods and Jamilla Okubo will be a part of forces with famous denim brand Levi’s to develop customized trucker jackets that will attribute special patches. These will be readily available at Spotify’s impending two-working day pop-up in New York City that commences on Feb. 29, and which you can find out all about here.



Shoutout to Spotify for supplying the soundtrack to your next property bash or game night time, and I’m hunting forward to viewing how their attempts to celebrate our contributions go on to evolve and extend.

