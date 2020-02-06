Spotify Purchases Bill Simmons Sports Podcast for $ 400, Bringing Consumers to ‘Next ESPN’

The video may have killed the star of the radio, but the stream is about to kill the industry as a whole. And The Simmer’s recent acquisition of Spotify, The Simmer, is proof of that. You may be wondering why such a deal was made, as the Simmons network doesn’t really need much help.

True story, but Spotify is trying to capitalize on changing consumer trends by expanding their offerings to include podcasts, satisfying all users who are listening to their needs.

The Next ESPN

On Wednesday, Spotify announced that it bought the podcast platform of former ESPN commentator Bill Simmons, The Ringer. Founded in 2016 by Simmons, Ringer is a leading creator of sports, entertainment and pop culture content, delivering over 100 million downloads per month and using a profitable business model.

Although the platform is not as big as one of its competitors in the industry, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is excited about the market.

“We’re seeing this as we buy the next ESPN,” Ek said in an interview shortly after the announcement of the acquisition.

And what does Simmons have to say?

“Spotify has the unique ability to really fill content and creative talent of all kinds,” said Bill Simmons, Ringer’s founder and host of the podcast.

“I’ve spent the last few years building a world-class digital multimedia sports and pop culture company and we believe Spotify can take us to another level. We couldn’t be more excited to unlock the power of scale and the discovery of Spotify, to introduce The Ringer to a new global audience, and to build the worldwide Admiral Audio Sports Network. We work with one of the best media companies in the world. It’s an incredible day for us. “

A changing consumer landscape

Ek is well aware that “the radio is dying and the sound is electronically directed”. In 2019, Spotify dedicated $ 400 million to develop the podcast segment. Not only did they buy three stores, but they hit upon creators for exclusive and original content in a move that would keep them ahead of their competition.

“We look forward to putting the full power of Spotify behind Ringer as they drive our global sports strategy,” said Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content Officer, Spotify.

“As we began to expand our offerings into sports and entertainment, we wanted a better editorial team. Bill Simmons is one of the brightest minds in the game and has successfully innovated as a writer and content creator across media and platforms. His proven track record. Ringer for creating unique cultural content as well as discovering and developing top-notch talent will make them a great asset for Spotify. “

Spotify has set a niche for itself in the media world. They have repeatedly hit Amazon and Apple for subscriptions and user commitments. In the streaming world, Spotify reigns supreme.

Sirius XM Satellite Radio Service saw the tide shift in 2018. They have decided to buy Pandora in a move that is expected to insulate Sirius XM from the changing consumer landscape. In retrospect, they appear to have backed the wrong horse.

Growth in Sirius XM subscriptions was almost stagnant, while Spotify saw subscribers and users increase by 30% and 31% in the third quarter of 2019. While Sirius XM hopes new cars will be their economy, every new one A car set up for satellite radio also has Bluetooth capabilities. The choice of medium to use in reaching the driver.

With Howard Stern’s upcoming departure and Spotify’s new podcast, it’s a safe bet that the option won’t be satellite radio.

Stay ahead of the game with a two-sided purchase

To ensure that they stay ahead of their competitors, Spotify does something unique with the two-way market model. By opening up services to artists and record companies, they create a product that is mutually beneficial to all involved.

In addition to the music production services they will provide after acquiring SoundBetter, Spotify is targeting artists and their sponsored labels. This will allow artists and labels to pay to target specific audiences so that their music can spread across the essential Spotify user base. If done correctly, Spotify users will trust the app even more than before as they discover brand new music.

Spotify is set as the primary source for audio

Expanding podcasting was a rough spot for Spotify. The Ringer acquisition is another big decision for the Stockholm-based company. Ek is right when he said that “billions are going to start listening to audio on the Internet. Will sports play a big role in this? Obviously, it will. “

With the option to tailor the listening experience to your specific interests – whether you have the mood for music, speech, or sports – why listen to the radio again?