Spotted pigeon carrying a small sombrero causing concern in Reno, Nevada

RENO, Nevada – Officials in the city of Reno, Nevada, have warned residents who see pigeons wearing hats that there is more than what appears.

“Although eccentric or fun, it’s still inhuman,” said city official Sabra Newby, who posted the photo on her Twitter page in a statement to KOLO, a subsidiary of ABC Reno. “The birds suffered when this thing happened last year in Las Vegas. One of them died recently. We don’t want copiers.”

“Washoe County Animal Services said it was the first known example of something like this in the area,” reported KOLO.

From now on, the animal services have asked the public for help in finding the pigeon and have urged residents to call the distribution if the bird is spotted again.

Shyanne Schull, director of regional animal services for Washoe County, said in a statement to ABC News that although their department “focuses on the welfare of pets in our area, we are monitoring the current situation with the recent report of a hat on a local pigeon, “

“The Washoe County Regional Animal Services find this practice of affixing objects to wild birds to be disturbing, inhuman, and strongly discourages this type of behavior,” said Schull. “If the community sees this happening or has advice on who could be behind the behavior, please call 775-322-3647 or 3-1-1 and we will investigate and work with the appropriate authorities.”

Newby, who did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, also asked the others to inform animal control if they saw the bird wearing a hat.

A few months ago, a similar situation surfaced more than 400 miles away in Las Vegas.

The video, which was first shared on Twitter, went viral, but quickly raised concerns about the welfare of the birds.

On Sunday, Facebook group Lofty Hopes shared an update that said one of the Las Vegas cowboy pigeons died.

It is not clear whether the incidents are related or who is behind them.

Copyright © 2020 ABC News Internet Ventures.

.