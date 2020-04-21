Spraying Sunshine Videos to Shine Our Dystopia Now

Back when The Stadium: Mockingjay – Part 2 was released, director St. Francis show interest in a day back into the dystopian world created by the author Suzanne CollinsThe. Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly in a 2015 interview that “The interesting part of the story for me is to go back 75 years ago and see how everything went like it was,” “I’m sure Suzanne inspired and decided he had another story that was important for him to tell that existed in Panem World and whether there was a Dark Age, other characters, or another set of Games, Whatever it may be, I really believe it will be great. And I have loved being there, absolutely. “

On Tuesday, Lawrence finally got his wish: Lionsgate announced plans to turn Collins’ purchase of a play The Hunger Games, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, into a thrilling new movie, with Lawrence linked directly with the franchise’s producer Nina Jacobson and Actor’s Play: Receiving Fire Writers Michael ArndtThe. The studio released four horror films before 2012 and 2015, earning more than $ 3 billion in global ticket sales.

Set several years before the events of the novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes focuses on the young Coriolanus Snow (played in the film by Donald Sutherland), before his assassination and as the evil president of Panem. When released, “Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he finds time for a change in his fortune when he is appointed as a coach for Tenth. Hunger Games … only had his elation dashed when he gave the girls a train of honor from the Poor 12 “

As fans will remember, Hunger Games hero Katniss Everdeen was in District 12 before assisting Panem in his controversial match against Snow. Jennifer Lawrence famous Katniss in movies, which made him internationally famous; since the book took a long time before he was born, Katniss didn’t expect that to happen. Not that busy Lawrence would think. Lawrence told EW in 2015. “I just want to deal with the end of this story. We reached the end of Katniss’ story,” Lawrence told EW in 2015. “I think Suzanne created a great character. this, and I think it’s the reason why everybody comes back to the stories. Now, that’s coming to an end. “

Thoughts and curiosity for Collins’ book are a lot of YA fans. Lionsgate, unsurprisingly, appears to have been buzzing about its content. “The Ballad of Songbirds and the Snakes is creatively thrilling and takes the world to new dimensions with amazing cinematic possibilities,” Joe Drake, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be joining a team of artists with this unique project, and we can’t wait to get started.”

