Spread the joy of Ehime jam across the sea

YAWATAHAMA, EHIME PREF. – Beni Madonna, Iyokan, Kawachibankan. These are just a few of the more than 40 types of citrus fruit that are produced in Ehime Prefecture in western Japan and that proudly call themselves the Citrus Empire.

Three businesswomen selling award-winning jams made with Ehimes citrus are determined to further strengthen the fruit’s overseas profile while helping to revitalize their hometowns.

Yoriko and Seiko Ninomiya, founders of Ninos Confiture, are from Ikata, while Miyuki Kokubu, the founder of Atrium, is from the nearest town, Yawatahama – both small coastal communities surrounded by citrus farms.

In these cities, citrus fruits are grown on terraced fields on mountain slopes because there is little flat land. Yawatahama, which plays a key role in determining the domestic price for mikan (satsuma tangerine), boasts that “three types of sunlight” bless its fruits – direct sunlight, light reflected from the sea and light reflected from the stone steps of the terraces.

“Ehime’s citrus fruits are really delicious,” explains Seiko Ninomiya, when she and her sister, both in their sixties, explain how they started their jam business from scratch eight years ago. “We want people around the world to know about them and eat them.”

Jam making started as a hobby when the two returned home after their careers in the aviation industry. The sisters greeted them with citrus fruits from friends and neighbors and made jam from them, which they then gave away.

After growing up with their mother’s handmade jam in an area marked by an abundance of citrus fruits, it only seemed natural to get into the jam business yourself.

Encouraged by friends, Yoriko and Seiko started selling locally and spread their reputation abroad when they won prizes at the Dalemain World Marmalade Awards and festival near Penrith in Cumbria, north-west England. In 2018 they won the coveted “double gold” for their Yuzu & Ginger jam – the most prestigious award in the artisan category.

Sunshine and citrus: Terraced fruit trees outside of Yawatahama, Ehime Prefecture, produce citrus all year round. | Courtesy of YAWATAHAMA CITY

This success has given the sisters the opportunity to fulfill their dream and sell their jam at Fortnum & Mason, the renowned British department store.

59-year-old Miyuki Kokubu has also won awards at the Dalemain International Festival over the years, including two gold medals this year. It is committed to encouraging the local citrus industry to take advantage of the “sixth sector industrialization” or activities where farms go beyond production and add value to their operations by integrating processing and distribution of their products.

“There are citrus fruits all year round, which means that despite the declining mikan industry, farmers no longer have to think about developing products for sale,” says Kokubu. “(Farmers) only sell citrus fruits that have no scratches,” and throw away others that could still be used as processed materials.

The former aromatherapist Kokubu founded her company Atrium around six years ago with products made from Ehime citrus. She started selling jam in 2016 when she realized that using only citrus peels from which she extracted oil was wasteful.

It takes the Ninomiya sisters about five to six days to make a batch of jam. They work with a small staff and repeat the process about five times a month. Organic and handmade, the series differ in taste every time.

“Even if it’s the same amount of the same type of fruit and the same amount of sugar, the product is always different,” says Yoriko.

Although they use the same type of citrus fruit, the fruit, skin hardness and amount of juice differ depending on the season or the business. The sisters conduct taste tests and sometimes disagree on how much sugar to add.

Going for Gold: A spread of jam was submitted for evaluation at the opening event of the Dalemain World Marmalade Awards and the festival sister in Yawatahama, Ehime Prefecture. | KYODO

You wrote a confiture recipe book, but “(Ultimately) our recipe is our tongue, our instinct,” says Yoriko.

Jam can be enjoyed in different ways depending on the taste and color. The Ninomiyas recommend it as a topping for rice porridge or ice cream, as a spread on crab crackers and with tea.

Quality jam is “beautiful”, has the right consistency and pleasant aroma, with an “exquisite taste” of “different layers of ingredients,” says Jane Hasell-McCosh, founder of the annual Dalemain World Marmalade Awards and Festival, which features over 3,000 submissions over 40 countries in 2019.

Preparing jam with fresh fruit is a must, according to the Ninomiyas. Every month or so brings new citrus fruits. The jam season starts at the end of November with the production of Yuzu and Jabara jam and ends around June and July with jam from Kawachibankan.

“The joy of Japan is that all fruits are fresh. … So you get this incredible vivacity of taste, ”said Hasell-McCosh during their visit to Ikata and Yawatahama last May, where, through Kokubu’s efforts, Dalemain’s first sister event took place in Japan and received around 1,600 entries from five countries. The Ninomiya sisters also played a pivotal role at a similar event in Ikata to promote local citrus and relations with the UK.

“Jam has the magical power to connect people,” says Hasell-McCosh. She calls her festivals gentle diplomacy and continues: “It’s a gentle way of making friends and making everyone feel comfortable.”

