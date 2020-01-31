Spreading fake coronavirus news: MCMC takes Zed Zaidi’s testimony | Malaysia

Seniman’s President Rozaidi Jamil or Zed Zaidi (right) speak to reporters after making his statement to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on January 31, 2020. – Bernama pic

CYBERJAYA, January 31 – The President of the Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman), Rozaidi Jamil, was at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for two hours to make his statement regarding the exchange of bogus news about the novel 2019 coronavirus infection ,

Known as Zed Zaidi, 40, he came to MCMC with his lawyer Zamri Idrus at 3:30 p.m. and ended his testimony at 5:45 p.m.

When Zed Zaidi met, he said that he had promised the authorities full cooperation in investigating the case.

“People out there need to be careful when posting on social media,” he said briefly.

In the meantime, Zamri said his customer was under investigation under section 233 of the 1998 Communications and Multimedia Act because he shared an image of a fake message on Twitter. Allegedly, all countries with the exception of Malaysia have prohibited tourists from China.

He said Zed Zaidi’s SIM card was also taken and recorded by MCMC.

“We have just been informed by MCMC, they will call him (again) when they see that more details need to be obtained from Jed. That’s all,” he said.

When asked whether Zed Zaidi intended to distribute invalid news or to cause panic in society, Zamri said the topics posted on Twitter were his personal.

Not at all, this was actually confirmed by Zed himself. No background motive, “he said.

The actor recently shared fake news, “Latest News: All Countries Except Malaysia – All Countries Banned Chinese Tourists Except Malaysia,” which was uploaded via Facebook and Twitter.

In addition to Zed Zaidi, MCMC, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), has also recorded the testimony of Oh My Media’s website owner Mohd Khairul Anuar Rosli, 30, and another member of the public who have posted false news about is said to be the arrival of hundreds of tourists from China to Pulau Langkawi, Kedah to escape the Coronavirus outbreak in their country. – Bernama