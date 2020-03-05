spring-ball-set-up:-benhart,-piper-provide-dimension,-athleticism-to-offensive-line

Over the last week just before Nebraska commences spring soccer on Monday, the Journal Star is having a closer glance at six players coming off redshirt seasons that have fascinating springs forward.

The Cornhuskers have 22 redshirt freshmen additionally a few of older players coming off of redshirt time in which they were being possibly restricted to 4 or fewer online games or didn’t play at all. That represents far more than 30% of NU’s scholarship gamers at the moment on the roster.

It’s a team that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and outside of.

Bryce Benhart and Ethan Piper, offensive linemen

Very last week, we put 2019 setting up guards Boe Wilson and Trent Hixson on the checklist of gamers who need a major spring. This pair of Benhart and Piper — along with fellow redshirt freshman Brant Banking companies and a host of other gamers — are primarily the cause why.

Equally gained some reserve time last 12 months, Benhart as a four-star prospect and Piper as an in-condition dude who really manufactured a transfer from defensive line to guard.

Benhart is enormous at 6-foot-9 and extra than 300 kilos, although Piper brings athleticism and straightforward electric power to a placement in which individuals are among the the issues NU would like to up grade.

Can both unseat a participant for a starting occupation? Some of it will depend on what Nebraska wishes to do with Matt Farniok, who could keep at correct tackle or kick inside to guard. If Benhart is completely ready to be a starting up Massive 10 deal with, NU might just make that move and not seem back again, pitting numerous gamers — Piper bundled — in a fight for the still left guard job. If Benhart continue to has some acquiring to do, perhaps someone else gets a probability.

Possibly way, offensive line coach Greg Austin informed the Journal Star a short while ago that he considers his largest challenge likely into the spring figuring out wherever to commence fellas off to give them the very best possibility to compete. There are heaps of names and loads of achievable combos — including the position quo from 2019 — but Piper and Benhart are positive to be proper in the blend as promising youngsters.

Here’s one whole wildcard: Piper thought he was going to begin his profession at defensive line and NU has lots of a lot more returning alternatives on the offensive facet than it does at defensive deal with. Is it attainable the Husker team considers shifting him again to the defensive interior?