spring-ball-setup:-junior-limited-ends-allen,-rafdal-in-thick-of-te-levels-of-competition

Austin Allen and Kurt Rafdal, juniors, tight conclude

The Nebraska limited ends group returns every person — and then some — forward of the 2020 period, and which is likely to make for a deeply competitive home for situation mentor Sean Beckton.

Senior Jack Stoll and juniors Allen and Rafdal, the program’s prime trio heading into 2019, are returning, but so is rising redshirt freshman Chris Hickman. Most intriguing, perhaps: Junior Travis Vokolek will come off a redshirt season soon after transferring from Rutgers and sitting down out previous drop.

So, what does it suggest for Allen and Rafdal? They are entering their fourth yrs and are heading to have to combat for participating in time.

Allen was forward of Rafdal for all of 2019, starting up 4 online games and playing in all 12, although Rafdal was a reserve who appeared in 6 contests.

Allen, an Aurora indigenous, was extensively picked as a breakout-variety prospect going into the tumble, but he completed with just seven catches for 83 yards. None of the tight ends actually bought on observe — Stoll led the way with 25 catches for 234 and the group’s lone touchdown of the year — which will make for a huge-open race this time all-around.

The workers is large on Hickman, who accelerated from not physically prepared to enjoy about the summer time to a dependable H-Back and blocker by November. Vokolek, at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, is imagined to be a likely dynamic weapon.

So, exactly where does that depart Allen and Rafdal? Not out of the picture, by any signifies, but all people in the space is heading to have to function difficult to crack Beckton’s two-deep.