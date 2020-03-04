spring-ball-setup:-with-places-up-for-grabs,-former-4-star-henrich-looks-to-lead-at-linebacker

Above the last week ahead of Nebraska starts spring soccer on March nine, the Journal Star is getting a nearer seem at six gamers coming off redshirt seasons that have fascinating springs in advance.

The Cornhuskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a couple of older players coming off of a redshirt year in which they ended up both limited to four or fewer video games, or didn’t play at all. That represents more than 30% of NU’s scholarship gamers at present on the roster.

It’s a team that will have a large amount to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and past.

Nick Henrich, redshirt freshman, within linebacker

A calendar year in the past at this time, Nick Henrich set himself on observe to be squarely in the conversation at within linebacker as a true freshman. In truth, his situation mentor, Barrett Ruud, mentioned later on in the yr that Henrich would have likely performed quite a bit if he had stayed healthier.

Expectations are even now really higher for the previous 4-star recruit from Omaha Burke, who finished up playing in only 1 activity (Nov. 16 versus Wisconsin) on exclusive teams. This spring will assistance established up just exactly where Henrich at this time stands in the pecking order.

Ruud has seniors Collin Miller and Will Honas back again for a single a lot more time, and then a bunch of young problem marks soon after that. Junior college or university transfer Eteva Mauga-Clements, Henrich, sophomore wander-on Luke Reimer, redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass. This summer months, freshman Keyshawn Greene will get thrown into the blend.

That helps make this an appealing and important spring for Henrich. Overall health is priority No. 1. There are spots on the two-deep up for grabs. The six-foot-4, 220-pounder has so significantly time remaining in his job, and still this seems to be like a really darn excellent possibility.

So, can he set himself back on the similar keep track of as past spring, to be a major contributor?