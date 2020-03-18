Spring break on the beaches despite orders for social differentiation

Hordes of young people have defied orders to practice social estrangement as coronavirus problems are steadily increasing, flocking to the beaches of South Florida despite official calls to limit social events to groups of ten.

The phenomenon speaks to the growing generational tension among younger Americans, who, as President Trump said, may feel “invincible” in this time of crisis – and older Americans who continue to be at risk. higher.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced the massive closure of bars and clubs as coronavirus pandemic festivals in the United States and Florida. He did not provide a strict order for Sunshine State beaches, but said the statewide position is in accordance with CDC guidelines for “no group on a beach longer than ten.”

“You must have a separate distance if you are going outside,” DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference. “So it will apply across the state.”

The governor said that local officials could take more aggressive actions depending on the situations in their respective communities. Miami-area officials, for example, have taken more aggressive action, with Miami Beach imposing a curfew on the popular blocks of South Beach and closing public beaches “from the fifth to the 15th streets, including Lummus Park” in South Beach. .

According to the Miami Herald:

In Miami Beach, emergency measures will take place at least March 19, but city manager Jimmy Morales, who invoked his emergency powers on Thursday through a state of emergency statement, will ask to the Municipal Commission to extend them.

…

The directives are expanding the scope of an emergency measure Morales ordered on Saturday to close three blocks of beach in South Beach at 4.30pm. On Friday, Morales issued his first emergency order, urging the city’s most popular restaurants and clubs to limit their capacity to less than 250 people. Fort Lauderdale has also banned meetings from more than 250 people.

“The status quo with a multitude of spring breakers is absolutely unacceptable,” Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian said in a statement. “Every health expert says we need social distance, less interaction to reduce broadcasts.”

“While empathizing with our companies and their employees, I fully support City Manager’s additional emergency measures to improve public safety,” he added.

Despite the best efforts of officials, younger ones have continued to approach the beaches of South Florida, seemingly ignoring calls to practice social distance. According to officials, this practice could curb the impact of the virus on vulnerable Americans: older generations and those with underlying health problems. Still, the photos show dozens, if not hundreds, of breakers on South Miami Beach revealing in their youth on St. Patrick’s Day, struggled, fought, and celebrated, despite the mayor of Miami Beach , Dan Gelber, who previously effectively considered “spring”.

“We can’t have the kind of people we have, the types of meetings we have,” Gelber said during a news conference Sunday.

“I walked across Ocean Drive yesterday and what I saw was incredibly disturbing, it was not just the typical big gatherings of older people, they were young people who think they are invincible and probably don’t think of it in a crisis. health, “he added.

Local 10 reported a similar phenomenon last week, saying that groupings in Hollywood Beach “were out of full force despite concerns about coronavirus.”

The refusal to heed the warnings of public health officials is advancing the generational divide among all members. None summed up the harsh reality better than actress Vanessa Hudges, who came under fire after telling 38 million Instagram followers that extreme social alienation measures are “crap” because “like , yes, people will die, which is terrible, but how, inevitable? “

He has since apologized for his “insensitive” words.

However, President Trump said Wednesday that younger generations must “heed the advice” of officials.

“We don’t want them to come together, and I see young people gathering, including on the beaches and also in restaurants, they don’t realize it, they feel invincible,” Trump said during a news conference Wednesday.

“They felt totally invincible or they feel that way, but they don’t realize they can bring a lot of bad things home with grandma and grandpa and even their parents,” he continued.

“So we want the advice to be followed. We made the advice and I think it’s coming. I think it’s happening.”