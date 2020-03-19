Spring Breakers Ended up Requested What They Believed About Coronavirus

Individuals can be sensible. Unfortunately, humans can also be truly dumb. CBS recently interviewed some Miami spring breakers about the coronavirus pandemic and, honestly, I never know know no matter whether to chuckle or cry.

“If I get corona, I get corona,” a single spring breaker famous. “At the stop of the working day, I’m not gonna enable it cease me from partying… Regardless of what takes place takes place.”

“It’s definitely messing up with my spring break,” yet another extra. “I assume they are blowing it way out of proportion. I consider it is doin’ way far too considerably.”

“We’re just trying to roll with the the… we’re just residing for the moment,” one particular much more regarded as.

Now, I could chat about how very selfish it is to ignore instructions to self-isolate. I could also converse about how self-isolation is significantly less about earning confident you, personally, really do not get coronavirus, but more so about decreasing the pace at which the virus can distribute all through the group. Or that self-isolating guards people most inclined to COVID-19’s worser indications. Alas, I shall refrain.

I generally value a flip up, but turn up from the confinements of your personal dwelling, when you’re not placing the most susceptible associates of society at risk. (With this in mind, there is a virtual club tomorrow night and a huge Oz festival this weekend by means of Instagram are living if you’re looking to get lit in the residing place.)

Anyhoo, check out the spring breakers chatting coronavirus below. Caution: it will have you questioning humanity.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the conclude of the day, I’m not gonna permit it prevent me from partying”: Spring breakers are continue to flocking to Miami, in spite of coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC

— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

