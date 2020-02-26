spring-hill-resident-among-the-‘violent-extremists’-arrested-for-targeting-journalists,-activists-close-to-us

TAMPA (WFLA) — The United States Division of Justice arrested 4 “violent extremists” in the Atomwaffen team accused of threatening and scary journalists and activists around the state.

The DOJ said the Atomwaffen team is accused of making use of an encrypted online chat room to discover journalists and other people they wished to intimidate, concentrating generally on all those who are Jewish or journalists of coloration.

Amid the people arrested involves a 20-year-previous Spring Hill man, Taylor Ashley Parker-Dipeppe.

Similar: Neo-Nazi group with Tampa ties called ‘real threat’ by anti-defamation league

According to the report, defendants Kaleb Cole, 24, and Cameron Brandon Shea, 24, would create posters with Nazi symbols, guns, Molotov cocktails, and threatening language and produce them to Atomwaffen members electronically for them to print and produce to journalists or activists the team was focusing on.

In Tampa, the Parker-Dipeppe and the team qualified a journalist, but reportedly shipped the poster to the incorrect tackle.

In the Seattle spot, the posters ended up mailed to a Tv set journalist who had claimed on the Atomwaffen and to two persons associated with the Anti-Defamation League. In Phoenix, the poster was delivered to a journal journalist.

“The FBI recognizes all citizen’s First Amendment-safeguarded rights,” Raymond Duda, Particular Agent in Demand at FBI Seattle mentioned. “However the topics arrested now crossed the line from protected thoughts and speech to action in purchase to intimidate and coerce men and women who they perceived as a danger to their ideology of hate.”

The fourth suspect stated as a defendant is 20-calendar year-aged Johnny Roman Garza of Arizona.

The circumstance is below investigation.

