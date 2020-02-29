[spring-instruction-roundup:-strasburg-struggles-in-spring-debut]



FILE Photograph: Feb 14, 2020 West Palm Beach, Florida, United states of america Washington Nationals Stephen Strasburg warms up for the duration of a spring training exercise routine. Jim Rassol-United states of america Today Sports activities

February 29, 2020

Planet Series MVP Stephen Strasburg had a tough spring debut, supplying up a few runs in 1 1/three innings, as the Washington Nationals dropped eight-one to the traveling to Tampa Bay Rays on Friday at West Palm Beach, Fla.

Strasburg struck out three and threw 22 of 35 pitches for strikes before becoming eliminated. The appropriate-hander gave up three hits and just one stroll.

“I feel the past time I was in a competitive placing, it was a really major circumstance,” Strasburg advised reporters, referring to his get above the Houston Astros in Match 6 of the World Series. “You try not to think about how you are sensation out there, but it did not definitely have the identical hurry of adrenaline as the last start out. You just kinda roll with what you have got.”

Vidal Brujan’s two-operate double off Strasburg in the second inning gave the Rays a three-one direct. Brian O’Grady included a homer and two-operate double for Tampa Bay.

Astros 6, Marlins four

Michael Brantley strike a solo homer and appropriate-hander Zack Greinke allowed a single unearned run in two innings as checking out Houston edged Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Jesus Sanchez belted a two-run homer for the Marlins.

Phillies 6, Braves (ss) 5

Bryce Harper delivered a three-run double throughout a 5-operate fifth inning to aid Philadelphia beat checking out Atlanta at Clearwater, Fla. The Braves scored 3 runs in the prime of the ninth to tie the rating just before the Phillies scored the winner on Carlos Martinez’s throwing error in the bottom of the frame.

Twins 4, Pink Sox 1

Eddie Rosario strike a two-run double and Alex Kirilloff slugged a two-run homer as Minnesota knocked off traveling to Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. J.D. Martinez strike his homer of the spring for the Crimson Sox.

Yankees five, Braves 3

Estevan Florial smacked the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as visiting New York defeat Atlanta at Venice, Fla. Johan Camargo hit a two-run shot and Trey Harris added a solo blast for the Braves.

Blue Jays five, Tigers four

Teoscar Hernandez drove in 3 operates to support visiting Toronto edge Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. Jonathan Schoop experienced a two-run double and Daniel Pinero hit a solo blast for the Tigers.

Mets 3, Cardinals 2

Andres Gimenez slugged a two-out homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift New York past visiting St. Louis at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Paul Goldschmidt and Austin Dean homered for the Cardinals.

Orioles 11, Pirates four

Richie Martin experienced 4 RBIs, such as a 3-operate triple in the sixth inning, to direct Baltimore earlier host Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. John Ryan Murphy strike a grand slam for Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media