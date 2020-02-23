[spring-schooling-roundup:-felix-impresses-in-atlanta-debut]



FILE Photo: Sep 26, 2019 Seattle, WA, United states Seattle Mariners setting up pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) strategies his cap to the lovers just after currently being relieved for in the course of the fifth inning in opposition to the Oakland Athletics at T-Cellular Park. Mandatory Credit rating: Joe Nicholson-Usa These days Sports activities

Felix Hernandez tossed two scoreless innings in his 1st outing with Atlanta, and the Braves cruised to a 5- get about the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at North Port, Fla. Chris Rusin and Tucker Davidson also tossed two scoreless innings apiece for the Braves.

Red Sox 4, Rays three

9 pitchers mixed for one wander and 8 strikeouts and Felix Hernandez finished with a double and an RBI as Boston held on to conquer Tampa Bay in Fort Myers, Fla. Randy Arozarena doubled and scored for the Rays.

Blue Jays 2, Yankees 1

Trent Thornton pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut, and Andy Burns contributed an RBI double to aid Toronto nip New York at Tampa, Fla. The Yankees had been led by J.A. Happ, who notched three strikeouts in two innings.

Twins 2, Pirates 1

Willians Astudillo went 2-for-three with an RBI to enable Minnesota edge Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla. The decline spoiled a robust spring debut from Mitch Keller, who scattered two hits about two innings for the Pirates.

Phillies 8, Tigers eight

Nick Maton had a double and two RBIs as component of a late-game rally, but Philadelphia could not full the comeback in a tie versus Detroit at Lakeland, Fla. The Phillies scored six runs in the major of the eighth but the Tigers scored 3 in the base body to pull even.

Marlins 5, Mets (ss) three

Harold Ramirez and Jerar Encarnacion every homered as Miami conquer New York at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Rick Porcello gave up a person operate in a person inning throughout his Mets spring debut, and Chasen Shreve permitted two operates in one particular inning.

Cardinals two, Mets (ss)

Tyler O’Neill strike a home run and Jack Flaherty pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut as the Cardinals won at Jupiter, Fla. Mets appropriate-hander Marcus Stroman gave up 1 run in 1 2/three innings of his spring debut.

Royals-Angels (ss), postponed

Undesirable weather compelled the postponement of the game in between Kansas Town and Los Angeles in Tempe, Ariz. It will be manufactured up as a break up-squad activity on March six.

Brewers-Rangers, canceled

The contest among Milwaukee and Texas was canceled simply because of rain at Shock, Ariz.

Angels (ss)-White Sox, canceled

The sport in between Los Angeles and Chicago did not take place due to the fact of rain at Glendale, Ariz.

Reds-Indians, canceled

Rain forced the cancellation of the spring sport amongst Cincinnati and Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz.

Mariners-Padres, canceled

The contest between Seattle and San Diego was canceled for the reason that of rain at Peoria, Ariz.

Diamondbacks-Rockies, canceled

Rain wiped out the scheduled activity between Arizona and Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz.

–Field Stage Media