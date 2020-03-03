spring-set-up:-coming-off-redshirt-year,-mccaffrey-appears-to-be-like-to-suit-in-husker-offensive-ideas

Over the remaining 7 days right before Nebraska starts off spring football on March nine, the Journal Star is getting a closer seem at 6 players coming off redshirt seasons that have intriguing springs ahead.

The Huskers have 22 redshirt freshmen plus a few of older players coming off of a redshirt season in which they have been possibly constrained to four or fewer video games or did not engage in at all. That signifies extra than 30% of NU’s scholarship players on the roster.

It’s a group that will have a lot to say about Nebraska’s fortunes in 2020 and beyond.











Luke McCaffrey

FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star



Luke McCaffrey, redshirt freshman, quarterback

Let’s jump correct into it. McCaffrey played in 4 games for Nebraska as a freshman and put his athleticism and engage in-making skill on screen. He averaged six.nine yards for each carry on 24 attempts, concluded nine of 12 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a move for 12 yards.

McCaffrey, like all of Nebraska’s quarterbacks, will have his eyes on the beginning work. Can any one pry it away from Adrian Martinez, a two-year starter and group captain? That remains to be viewed. Irrespective of whether it occurs or not, there will be a great deal of conversation about McCaffrey. The Husker coaches are adamant he is a quarterback and will continue to be a quarterback. They also utilized him in some other location roles throughout the 2019 season.

Now, the redshirt season is more than and the clock is ticking. There is no use holding McCaffrey, who is regarded a single of the incredibly best athletes on the staff, on the sideline if he can support Nebraska get football online games, no matter of what that appears to be like like. NU will be watchful not to stunt his development at quarterback, but that doesn’t indicate he just can’t be made use of in other strategies. The 2019 season showed just that.

What is 2020 bought in keep for McCaffrey? Clues could possibly start off to filter in this spring.