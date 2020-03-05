[spring-teaching-roundup:-harper-homers-twice-in-phillies’-get]



FILE Picture: Feb 21, 2020 Clearwater, Florida, United states Philadelphia Phillies appropriate fielder Bryce Harper (3) throws to heat up throughout workouts at Spectrum Field Butch Dill-United states of america Right now Sports

March 5, 2020

Bryce Harper hit his initially two homers of the spring and drove in 4 operates on Wednesday to help the a Philadelphia Phillies break up squad document a nine-seven victory above a Pittsburgh Pirates split squad at Clearwater, Fla.

Carlos De La Cruz strike a tiebreaking two-operate blast in the base of the eighth for the Phillies.

Harper hit a two-operate blast to cap a 3-run to start with inning and extra a two-run shot in the fourth. J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-3 and led off the base of the very first with a homer for Philadelphia.

Adam Frazier and Lolo Sanchez homered and Phillip Evans shipped a two-operate double for Pittsburgh’s split squad.

Braves nine, Pirates (ss) 7

Peter O’Brien hit two homers and Atlanta rallied from a 5-run deficit to knock off a Pittsburgh break up squad at Bradenton, Fla. Josh Bell homered for the Pirates, who allowed three runs in the best of the ninth.

Tigers 13, Pink Sox 9

Frank Schwindel homered two times and drove in 4 operates and C.J. Cron smacked a 3-operate shot as Detroit outlasted host Boston at Fort Myers, Fla. J.D. Martinez slugged a 3-run homer for the Crimson Sox.

Mets four, Cardinals 1

Right-hander Marcus Stroman tossed 3 shutout innings of 1-hit ball and Eduardo Nunez had two RBIs as host New York defeated St. Louis at Port St. Lucie, Fla. Nolan Gorman homered in the eighth inning for the Cardinals.

Rays nine, Blue Jays 5

Hunter Renfroe, Kevin Kiermaier and Randy Arozarena drove in two runs apiece to assistance Tampa Bay knock off visiting Toronto at Port Charlotte, Fla. Bo Bichette was two-for-two with a wander, a triple and three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Marlins (ss) two, Astros 1

Christian Lopes hit a two-operate homer in the eighth inning to elevate host Miami earlier Houston at West Palm Seaside, Fla. Michael Brantley had a operate-scoring double for the Astros.

Orioles five, Marlins (ss) 3

Pat Valaika clubbed a two-run homer to support Baltimore defeat Miami at Jupiter, Fla. Jonathan Villar hit a two-run shot for the Marlins.

Reds 6, Cubs 6

Josh VanMeter and Derek Dietrich strike solo homers for Cincinnati, which performed to a tie in opposition to Chicago in Goodyear, Ariz. The Cubs tied the match in the ninth inning on an mistake by Reds first baseman Matt Davidson.

White Sox five, Brewers one

Dylan Cease struck out 5 whilst throwing four innings of 1-run ball to guide Chicago earlier Milwaukee in Phoenix. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff allowed only an unearned run in his three-inning stint.

Rangers 7, Rockies 4

Rougned Odor strike a two-run homer as element of a six-run sixth inning, and Eli White additional a solo homer in the eighth as Texas topped Colorado at Surprise, Ariz. The Rockies’ Raimel Tapia led off the sport with a dwelling operate, and he finished 2-for-4 with two operates.

Indians six, Diamondbacks two

Francisco Lindor’s 3-run homer driven Cleveland to a victory about Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner permitted 5 runs (four attained) on 4 hits and a stroll in two two/3 innings.

Angels two, Mariners

Dylan Bundy fanned 4 whilst pitching three 1/3 innings of a person-strike ball, and Jaime Barria fired 4 no-strike innings as Los Angeles blanked Seattle at Tempe, Ariz. The Angels’ Jason Castro hit an RBI double, and Justin Upton additional an RBI one.

Royals 9, Padres 7

Hunter Dozier’s two-operate homer sparked a 6-run first inning that led Kansas City earlier San Diego in Peoria, Ariz. Taylor Trammell had two hits, two operates and 3 RBIs for the Padres.

Yankees 3, Phillies (ss) 2

J.A. Happ tossed four scoreless innings, hanging out 6, as New York defeated a Philadelphia break up squad in Tampa, Fla. Jay Bruce strike a two-operate homer for the Phillies.

Dodgers four, Giants

Clayton Kershaw struck out 4 and walked none when throwing three shutout innings in Los Angeles’ acquire over San Francisco at Phoenix. The Dodgers’ Justin Turner strike a two-operate homer off Johnny Cueto, who authorized four operates in 2 2/three innings.

-Area Degree Media