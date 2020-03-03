[spring-teaching-roundup:-rate-drops-dodgers-debut]



FILE Photograph: Feb 21, 2020 Glendale, Arizona, United states Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price tag (33) warms up prior to throwing stay batting practice during spring instruction at Camelback Ranch. Necessary Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Usa Currently Sports

March 3, 2020

David Rate took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-two to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz.

Price tag struck out a few but surrendered two operates on 3 hits and two walks in one one/3 innings. He was obtained earlier this month in a trade that also sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.

Jesse Winker experienced two hits, two operates and two RBIs for the Reds.

Nationals three, Marlins two

Emilio Bonifacio sent the decisive solitary to centre with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Washington a victory over Miami in West Palm Beach front, Fla. The Marlins scored both their operates in the fourth with Jesus Aguilar’s tiebreaking solitary to ideal providing Miami a two-1 lead. The Nationals knotted the rating in the fifth when Adrian Sanchez homered.

Cardinals 6, Twins one

Jose Godoy recorded a two-operate solitary to assistance St. Louis knock off checking out Minnesota at Jupiter, Fla. Gilberto Celestino experienced a operate-scoring double for the Twins.

Blue Jays four, Pirates

Ideal-hander Matt Shoemaker struck out 5 and gave up one hit in two 2/three scoreless innings to enable host Toronto blank Pittsburgh at Dunedin, Fla. The Pirates had just a few hits — all singles — towards six Blue Jays’ hurlers.

Tigers 11, Red Sox 11

Travis Demeritte slugged his 2nd homer of the recreation, a three-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, to cap a six-run inning as Detroit rallied to salvage a tie with Boston at Lakeland, Fla. Marcus Wilson, Bobby Dalbec and Connor Wong went deep for the Pink Sox.

Rays three, Orioles three

Renato Nunez strike a two-run homer to support Baltimore get a tie with browsing Tampa Bay at Sarasota, Fla. Michael Perez strike a solo blast and Ji-Man Choi smacked a two-run shot for the Rays.

Cubs (ss) nine, Angels four

Kyle Hendricks struck out a few in 3 great innings as a Chicago split squad downed Los Angeles in Mesa, Ariz. The Cubs’ Kyle Schwarber hit a three-operate double.

Padres 3, White Sox one

Starter Chris Paddack pitched a few scoreless innings for the earn as San Diego topped Chicago in Phoenix. He authorized two hits and a stroll even though placing out one particular. White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel yielded a person operate on 6 hits in four innings.

Rangers three, Indians 2

Robinson Chirinos went 2-for-2 with an RBI as Texas defeated Cleveland at Surprise, Ariz. Indians leadoff hitter Delino DeShields finished 2-for-three with an RBI.

Giants 8, Diamondbacks one

Zach Environmentally friendly strike a 3-operate homer, and Austin Slater, Joey Rickard and Mauricio Dubon every had two hits to direct San Francisco past Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz. John Hicks hit a solo shot for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies 9, Mariners 6

Ryan McMahon, Sam Hilliard, David Dahl and Drew Butera homered for Colorado in a victory over Seattle at Peoria, Ariz. Jarred Kelenic went deep for the Mariners.

Phillies 6, Braves 4

Christian Bethancourt hit solo homers in the seventh and ninth innings, and Philadelphia erased a 4- deficit to conquer Atlanta in North Port, Fla. Johan Camargo knocked in two operates even though Cristian Pache went 3-for-three for the Braves.

