[spring-training-roundup:-altuve-hit-by-pitch-in-debut]



Feb 24, 2020 Lakeland, Florida, United states Houston Astros 2nd baseman Jose Altuve (27) comes in from the discipline next the fifth inning versus the Detroit Tigers at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit history: Reinhold Matay-Usa Nowadays Sports

February 25, 2020

Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch in his spring coaching debut, but he also strike an RBI double as the Houston Astros routed the Detroit Tigers 11-one at Lakeland, Fla.

Altuve was 1 of the star players of the Astros’ 2017 championship team that was observed by Key League Baseball to have illegally obtained indications. Commissioner Rob Manfred has explained he will punish groups that toss at Houston players this calendar year in retaliation.

Tigers still left-hander Nick Ramirez threw a fifth-inning pitch that nicked Altuve’s shoe.

Garrett Stubbs, Myles Straw, Corey Julks and Jake Adams homered for Houston.

Marlins 6, Cardinals three

Miami scored seventh-inning runs on a balk, an infield one, a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and another wild pitch en route to a victory above St. Louis in Jupiter, Fla. Trevor Rogers and Brad Boxberger just about every pitched a great inning for the acquire and the conserve, respectively.

Mets two, Nationals one

Wilson Ramos homered and doubled to lead New York past Washington at West Palm Seashore, Fla. Nationals starter David Peterson tossed two scoreless innings for the get.

Phillies 8, Orioles seven

Mikie Mahtook, Luke Williams, Logan Forsythe and Nick Maton hit homers to support Philadelphia edge Baltimore at Clearwater, Fla. The Orioles obtained homers from Pat Valaika and Richie Martins.

Red Sox (ss) two, Rays two

Leadoff guy Manuel Margot had two hits and a stroll for Tampa Bay in a 9-inning tie from a Boston break up squad at Port Charlotte, Fla. Rays specified hitter Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hit a household run.

Twins 3, Crimson Sox (ss) 2

Gilberto Celestino strike a solo homer in the fifth inning, and Nelson Cruz included a two-run shot later on in the body to lead Minnesota past a Boston split squad in Fort Myers, Fla. Andrew Benintendi homered for the Purple Sox.

Blue Jays 4, Braves 3

7 Toronto relievers put together to let seven hits and no runs above the very last seven innings as the Blue Jays downed Atlanta in Dunedin Fla. Ken Giles pitched a perfect fourth inning for the win. Dansby Swanson had two hits for the Braves.

Reds nine, Rangers six

Phil Ervin strike a grand slam, and Mike Moustakas also went deep as Cincinnati outscored Texas in Goodyear, Ariz. Nick Solak hit a two-run shot for the Rangers.

Royals eight, Padres five

Cam Gallagher had two RBI doubles and a operate-scoring one as Kansas Town topped San Diego in Shock, Ariz. Manny Machado strike a two-operate, initial-inning homer for the Padres, and MJ Melendez had a three-operate shot for the Royals.

Dodgers 2, White Sox two

Matt Skole’s ninth-inning double drove in the tying operate for Chicago, but Laz Rivera was thrown out at the plate on the play to enable Los Angeles to protect a tie at Phoenix. The White Sox’s Yermin Mercedes and the Dodgers’ Cody Thomas and Omar Estevez hit home runs.

Brewers (ss) two, Angels 1

Alexander Palma’s bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth lifted a Milwaukee split squad past Los Angeles in Phoenix. The Brewers’ Chad Spanberger tied the activity with an eighth-inning solo shot.

Brewers (ss) 14, Athletics four

Oakland starter Sean Manaea obtained lit up for six runs on 6 hits in 1 two/three innings, and a Milwaukee split squad routed the A’s in Mesa, Ariz. Orlando Arcia and Lucas Erceg experienced two-run homers for the Brewers, and Arcia added a two-operate double.

Giants 11, Diamondbacks 9

Evan Longoria, Sean Roby, Jaylin Davis and Drew Robinson drove in two operates apiece as San Francisco outslugged Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz. Domingo Leyba and Nick Ellis each hit 3-operate homers for the Diamondbacks.

Rockies 12, Indians eight

Bret Boswell experienced three run-scoring hits to tutorial Colorado previous Cleveland in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Rockies’ Daniel Murphy and Brian Mundell and the Indians’ Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Bradley Zimmer gathered two RBIs apiece.

Cubs 16, Mariners 12

Albert Almora Jr. finished 3-for-3 with a two-operate homer and four RBIs to pace Chicago in a large-scoring earn about Seattle at Peoria, Ariz. The Mariners’ Tim Lopes also went three-for-three with four RBIs.

Pirates three, Yankees three

Gerrit Cole struck out two and walked one particular in a scoreless, hitless inning as New York performed to a nine-inning tie with Pittsburgh in Tampa. The Pirates’ Jacob Stallings went 2-for-2.

