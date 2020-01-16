Springfield man accused of abduction of 11-year-old girl threatened to kill her: police

The 24-year-old Springfield man accused of having snatched an 11-year-old girl off the street on Wednesday – allegedly threw in his car while she screamed, and later pointed a knife at her and threatened to kill her – was sooner accused of improperly touching a 13-year-old girl, spending time in a psychiatric hospital, and filing a restraining order against him.

Miguel Rodriguez is now confronted with allegations of kidnapping, mistreatment with a dangerous weapon and witness of intimidation for the Wednesday incident that triggered an Amber Alert.

In 2018, Rodriguez’s mother wrote in a statement that he could no longer live in her house because of his “mental illness.”

“We have been trying to live with him for more than five years, but it is impossible,” she wrote through an interpreter. “He also has that mental problem of being aggressive toward me and his brothers. We are afraid that he will do something to us, and I also had to put away the knives because we do not trust him. “

Rodriguez is now being held without bail, awaiting a hearing on danger, after allegedly abducting an 11-year-old girl who walked home from school around 1:30 PM. on Wednesday.

Witness Maggie Kenney told the Messenger that she was having lunch when she noticed that a blue, two-door Honda with tinted windows made a U-turn on Amherst Street but did not quite manage, almost backwards in her husband’s van.

Then the girl came down the street and a man got out of the car and grabbed her.

“She started screaming and I screamed at my husband to call the police,” Kenney said. “She is a strong little girl because she really fought to get away from him.”

Her husband Julius said he was running outside trying to get the license plate information from the car, but the car was leaving.

Surveillance images of a nearby house showed the girl the day before walking home and a dark blue Honda followed her moments later.

The police issued an Amber Alert at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday and received a flood of tips – which were essential for locating the car and finding the girl and Rodriguez – the police said.

“The biggest factor I think in this was the help of the public. The tips that came in were great, “said Springfield police commissioner Cheryl Clapprood at a press conference. “Citizens saw this car and helped us enormously.”

Amanda Disley, who was watching the car and following it, was thanked on Thursday by the girl’s family.

“In particular, we would like to thank Amanda Disley and her husband for their vigilance and courage to put themselves at risk to make sure she was not removed from sight,” the family said in a statement thanking the neighbors, police, media, family, friends, and others who have heard it. “The outpouring of love and support, near and far, is overwhelming. We are eternally grateful. “

Disley and her husband rode into Springfield when they saw a dark blue Honda and followed while they were on the phone with a Springfield dispatcher.

She said the driver seemed to be trying to push someone in the back seat and left.

“It is him! He is it! He is it!” Disley said to the sender after reading the license plate.

“When I saw the person in the back seat being pushed down, we could only think of her and the danger she was in,” Disley wrote on Facebook.

Another person then reported the car on the Massachusetts Turnpike at Brimfield. Troopers stopped the car and found Rodriguez in the driver’s seat and the girl in the back seat …

“We hope she will overcome the memory of this terrible incident and have a long and happy, productive life,” said state police Lieutenant Charles Murray. “We are grateful that we had the opportunity to find and save her before something worse happened.”