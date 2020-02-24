Near

A Springfield male has died immediately after his auto was hit by a train over the weekend.

David Sowell, 49, was driving a 2011 Ford Aim north on Cheatham Street just prior to 11 p.m. on Saturday and tried out to cross an energetic rail street crossing, according to a preliminary report issued Monday by the Tennessee Freeway Patrol.

“(The vehicle) went all-around a flashing beacon, crossing guard, and was struck by a relocating coach,” the report reads. “(The auto) started to overturn a number of moments just before coming to an uncontrolled ultimate resting area off the roadway.”

Sowell was the only individual inside the car or truck at the time of the crash.

Investigators say he was carrying a seat belt.

Reach Regional Editor Nicole Youthful at 615-306-3570 or [email protected]

Study or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/information/nearby/robertson/2020/02/24/springfield-person-dies-just after-crash-educate-cheatham-avenue/4857903002/