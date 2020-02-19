[sprint-cam:-suv-plunges-into-river]

Dash cam video clip catches the second an SUV plunges into a river in South Carolina. The vehicle went off a bridge and into the Very little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry Sunday.

The movie displays a substantial splash just after the SUV goes into the drinking water. A great samaritan named Thomas Payment captured the minute on video clip and was able to pull in excess of to enable.

“We went down into the drinking water, and we shaped a bridge and served the youngsters get throughout up to the shore,” Cost claimed. “By the time I acquired there, I did not imagine any one was heading to stay.”