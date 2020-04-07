Spurs columnist reflects on Daniel Levy assertion on furlough and most recent transfer rumours

Joyful Monday to anyone besides for Daniel Levy.

Devoid of sounding like each and every e-mail you’ve acquired from your boss more than the past 7 days, I hope you’re all retaining very well.

Levy has been blasted for cutting salaries of his non-actively playing personnel

Regardless of there getting no football on at the second, it’s never ever silent when it comes to Spurs, so I thought it was about time for another Entirely Tottenham.

Correct then, let us deal with the elephant in the room…

DASTARDLY DANIEL LEVY

I’ll be honest with you people, I was ashamed to be a Spurs fan this week.

No, it was not a negative performance on the pitch. It wasn’t even unacceptable behaviour from supporters. The root trigger of my shame was brought on by the man supposedly foremost this football club.

For those who skipped it, the club slice all non-taking part in team wages by 20 for each cent and place them on furlough ‘where appropriate’ because of to coronavirus. This is a club that attained €102million last time from the Champions League on your own.

Darren Bent states Tottenham gamers just can’t enable their club to place team on furlough – “Morally, the players need to be getting a pay slash.”

The part that I’m most ashamed about is this news was announced just a day immediately after the club released their once-a-year monetary statement which revealed Levy acquired a £3m bonus last calendar year for the completion of the new stadium. Oh, did I point out this was extra to his £4m-a-yr income?

It was a darkish day for the club, I am utterly embarrassed to have him lead us.

Just one Year ON

As I’m confident most of you noticed, it was the anniversary of Spurs returning to N17 this 7 days, as we celebrated just one calendar year in the new stadium.

Even with a horrible period both on and off the pitch, I miss out on it terribly.

It’s somewhat ironic to look back again now at that cancelled home video game from Manchester United. At the time I was pretty relieved we didn’t have to engage in them, mostly due to our abysmal kind. But what I’d give for it now.

Did you see the stats from our 1st year at the new Lane?

🏠 Tottenham Hotspur’s report at the new stadium:

👤 Performed: 28

⚽ Received: 16

🤝 Attract: 4

❌ Misplaced: 8

🥅 Objectives for: 54

❎ Ambitions against: 33

📊 Acquire percentage: 57.1%

[Opta] #THFC pic.twitter.com/qLBkQxr2wW

— Chatting THFC (@TalkingTHFC) April 3, 2020

Hurry again Spurs, it’s not the exact same devoid of you.

TRANSFER Spherical-UP

Perfectly there is no football, no instant foreseeable future for soccer and no transfer window on the horizon, but that hasn’t stopped speculation above transfers this 7 days!

We commenced the 7 days with news that Super Jan Vertonghen could be off to Barcelona, followed promptly by affirmation that Diego Milito rejected us way back again in 2008.

Tottenham have been reportedly presented a host of star names by Real Madrid, who want major scoring Harry Kane to lead their line

If that wasn’t odd enough, a source in Spain claimed Actual Madrid experienced presented Bale, Rodriguez and Marcelo to Spurs in trade for Harry Kane this summer months.

We then rounded off the week with two ‘what could have been’ stories. Very first up, AC Milan’s Mateo Musacchio uncovered he 2 times turned us down in 2017, followed by Netflix of all persons revealing Spurs scouted previous Sunderland striker Josh Maja nine moments back again in 2018.

Soccer, eh? Madness.

STARRING…LEDLEY KING?!

Just when you feel the planet couldn’t get any weirder ideal now, global superstar Joe Jonas introduced his brand name new collection this week, together with an episode starring our incredibly possess Ledley King!

Ledley, who met Jonas at the new stadium back in February ahead of the acquire in opposition to Man City, is mentioned together with a superstar solid for the sequence, including Jack Black and Matthew McConaughey.

The most hilarious element of the entire factor was that our a person-kneed previous captain was earlier mentioned Nicole Scherzinger in the billing. You can see the poster here.

I, for one, simply cannot wait to see it.

Remaining Ideas

I hope you’re all keeping secure appropriate now in what really is a terrifying time.

Like most, I was very upset to see the scenes throughout London this 7 days of folks continuing to fulfill up in community spaces and ignoring the policies set in put to preserve us safe.

Make sure you, adhere to what we’re being explained to and we’ll be back again to seeing Serge Aurier get his weekly reserving in no time.

Remain safe and up the Spurs.



