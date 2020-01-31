Spurs doesn’t want to sign short-term striker options, Mourinho says | Sports

Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts to Middlesbrough during the third round of the FA Cup with Middlesbrough at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on January 14th 2020. – Action Images photo via Reuters

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Jose Mourinho, manager of Tottenham Hotspur, admitted that without a regular striker, it won’t be easy to survive at the national and European levels.

After Harry Kane paused until April, Spurs has a number of goal scorers in January, including Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, and Krzysztof Piatek, who secured a move to Hertha Berlin.

Although he would have preferred to add another striker, Mourinho said he was “happy” with Spurs’ transfer business in January.

“I can’t hide,” Mourinho told reporters today. “If I say that it is easy to play three competitions without a striker, I will lie. I cannot lie. You know that is important to us.

“If it is not possible, it is not possible. For me, the great thing is that we are all in the club together.

“There is no one to blame who says you could do better than you. We don’t want a striker to help us right now to be useful to us. We want a striker to be good for ours The future is and can play with Harry Kane in the future. “

Spurs signed Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven for a fee of € 30 million (RM 136 million) this week.

Bergwijn became Tottenham’s third signing of the window when Gedson Fernandes was loaned out by Benfica and Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso made a final move from Real Betis after an impressive loan game.

“Steve Bergwijn – I prefer to say Stevie – is the type of player that is good at the moment but also good for our future, the direction we want to go,” added Mourinho.

“Given the difficulties of the market in January, it was really difficult to find a striker who can solve not only today’s problems, but also the future of the team. So we probably won’t. “

Despite the fact that Bergwijn has only been at the club for a few days, Mourinho has announced that he will face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

“It’s not a drama because he played with PSV, so he has match fitness, it’s just a matter of learning how to play with us,” said Mourinho. – Reuters