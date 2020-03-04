spurs-gain-with-tim-duncan-as-acting-head-mentor

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Tim Duncan received much more than one,000 game titles as an NBA player.

He received his to start with victory as an performing head mentor on Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-103 with no longtime head mentor Gregg Popovich, who skipped the video game although working with “personal company,” in accordance to the staff.

Popovich is anticipated to return to the bench for Friday night’s recreation at Brooklyn.

“It’s evening and working day to be in the major boy chair,” stated Duncan, who normally serves as an assistant coach. “Truth be instructed although, I was not in the large boy chair. I had (other assistant coaches) building the phone calls and I was the just one standing there screaming at men and women.”

When asked if getting a head coach is something he would like to pursue down the highway, Duncan claimed, “Nope, Pop is likely to be back again and I will be delighted to hand it appropriate more than to him.”

Duncan said when his staff had a 5-point lead late in the video game, he assumed the Spurs could cruise to the earn.

“But they had to make it fascinating. I believe they did that out of spite,” Duncan joked.

Hornets mentor James Borrego, who labored as an assistant coach for the Spurs when Duncan was there as a player, claimed it was “odd” to appear down at the other bench and see the 5-time NBA winner and 15-time All-Star coaching a staff.

“I’m used to see that No. 21 on his jersey and see him out there main the team. Tonight he had a blazer on,” Borrego joked.

Borrego claimed he has huge regard for Duncan.

“I would not be sitting right here (as a head coach) if it was not for that guy,” Borrego explained.

Terry Rozier experienced 20 points and P.J. Washington additional 19 with 5 three-tips to guide the Hornets.

Duncan was mainly moderate-mannered on the bench, not demonstrating considerably emotion as the video game progressed. Nevertheless, he did challenge a demand phone on Derrick White with nine: 09 left in the fourth quarter, but the engage in was not overturned.

The Hornets jumped to a 12-two guide to open the sport, prompting Duncan to use his first timeout. Charlotte extended its direct to as lots of 17 in the to start with 50 %, but the Spurs battled again to get a 77-76 lead entering the fourth quarter.

San Antonio prolonged the guide to 6 with 4: 24 left in the sport soon after three no cost throws by Forbes, just times immediately after he appeared to get away with a journey in the lane that drew boos from the home group.

The Hornets arrived back and Rozier reduce the Spurs’ direct to just one with a driving layup with 42 seconds remaining. After DeMar DeRozan missed a pull-up jumper, the Hornets had a possibility to acquire the activity on their remaining possession. On the other hand, soon after Rozier drove to the basket, his pass under the basket went in and out of the fingers of Cody Martin, allowing for the Spurs to escape with just their fourth earn in the final 11 game titles.

Borrego didn’t get in touch with timeout right before the ultimate perform, so as not to let the Spurs set up their defense.

Kings 133, Wizards 126

In Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox scored 31 points and the Kings held on after blowing a 28-stage direct to defeat Washington.

Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 21 details, Buddy Hield scored 17 and Cory Joseph added 14 as the Kings had 7 gamers in double figures on a wild night time when they received regardless of being held to 19 points in the third quarter.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 35 factors. Rui Hachimura scored 20 details and grabbed six rebounds.

Nets 129, Celtics 120 (OT)

In Boston, Caris LeVert scored 37 of his career-high 51 factors in the fourth quarter and time beyond regulation to help Brooklyn erase a 21-place, next-fifty percent deficit.

It was a amazing conclude to a four-activity getting rid of streak for the Nets, who are hoping to maintain onto the last playoff spot in the Jap Convention. Boston has shed two straight.

Lakers 120, 76ers 107

In Los Angeles, Anthony Davis scored 18 of his 37 points for the duration of a phenomenal second-quarter surge, and the Lakers held off personal injury-depleted Philadelphia.

LeBron James had 22 details, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Los Angeles, which moved to 47-13 with its ninth gain in 10 video games. Davis strike 4 3-pointers while likely 13 of 19 from the field and grabbing 13 rebounds.

In Other Games

Timberwolves 139, Pelicans 134

Clippers 109, Thunder 94

Warriors 116, Nuggets 100

Raptors 123, Suns 114