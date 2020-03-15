Spurs’ player Vertonghen’s family robbed at knife point, studies BBC | Sports

Tottenham Hotspur’s Jan Vertonghen in action with Norwich City’s Lukas Rupp during their FA Cup Fifth Spherical match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, March 4, 2020. — Motion Pictures via Reuters

MARCH 15 — Jan Vertonghen’s spouse and children was robbed at knifepoint in their London dwelling whilst the Tottenham Hotspur defender was on Champions League obligation in opposition to RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday night, the BBC described.

The report reported police experienced verified that 4 men sporting balaclavas compelled their way into the house even though Vertonghen’s wife and little ones have been inside.

“We have been supporting Jan and his family members by this terribly traumatic time,” the report cited a Tottenham spokesperson as expressing.

“We motivate any one who has any details to appear forward to support the law enforcement with their investigation.”

The Metropolitan Police mentioned in a statement that officers experienced attended a report of a burglary at a residential address in NW3 at 7:49pm on March 10.

“It was described 4 adult males sporting balaclavas, armed with knives, experienced compelled entry to the home and stolen a number of goods before leaving.

“Nobody was injured. The suspects experienced left the scene ahead of officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries carry on.”

Vertonghen is the latest footballer to be focused by criminals.

A property rented by Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho in Wimbledon was burgled in December, when Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac had been attacked by carjackers in July final year.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane’s household was burgled whilst he was enjoying a Champions League previous-16 away tie from Bayern Munich in February very last calendar year. — Reuters