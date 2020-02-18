[Spurs shed Son to broken arm]

The 27-calendar year-outdated South Korean worldwide forward endured the injuries in the 3-2 Premier League victory around Aston Villa — in which he scored 2 times such as the late winner — on Sunday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 18 — Korean star Son Heung-min has fractured his proper arm his club Tottenham Hotspur mentioned nowadays delivering a blow to their hopes of silverware this time and qualifying for the Champions League upcoming period.

The 27-calendar year-old South Korean international ahead experienced the personal injury in the three-2 Leading League victory about Aston Villa — in which he scored two times together with the late winner — on Sunday.

Son experienced the damage in a robust initially-moment obstacle from Villa’s Ezri Konsa.

The club did not specify how extended Son would be out.

Spurs supervisor Jose Mourinho is by now devoid of star striker Harry Kane — facet-lined because January with a torn hamstring — and as the club enters a vital period. Midfielder Moussa Sissoko is an additional prolonged-expression casualty.

They host German aspect Leipzig in a Champions League Past 16 clash tomorrow and perform Chelsea in a match that could show pivotal to the fourth and remaining Champions League place.

“Heung-Min Son is to go through surgery this week right after sustaining a fracture to his appropriate arm,” browse Spurs statement.

“Following operation, our professional medical personnel shall be reviewing management solutions for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a variety of months.”

Son was in a loaded run of variety having scored in each of the final 5 matches. — AFP