LONDON, Feb 29 — Tottenham Hotspur ahead Son Heung-min will self-isolate, in line with government tips about the coronavirus, on his return to London following travelling residence to South Korea, the Leading League club reported yesterday.

Son travelled to Seoul for medical procedures on a fractured arm and will be out of motion in any case for quite a few months, but Spurs say they will observe British governing administration tips whilst he proceeds his rehab on his return.

The process is purely precautionary, the club stated.

South Korea has the most scenarios outside China. It described 571 new bacterial infections now, bringing the total to two,337 with 13 persons killed.

“Sonny when he’s back from Seoul we will have to abide by the protocols and we are not going to have him quickly in this article,” Spurs supervisor Jose Mourinho advised reporters. — Reuters