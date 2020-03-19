% MINIFYHTMLfeeb9f1fb1f426813b7f0507d8b8ee1111%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Around the Bay Area, there is no denying the unnatural tranquility of the roads. The sidewalks and roads are empty. But if you look closely enough, some people and entities still do business as usual.

On Broadway near Embarcadero, construction workers were building an apartment complex. Mayor London Breed’s order found housing projects essential, and for that reason work continues, the same applies to those working on the sidewalk near Fisherman’s Wharf.

But one of the quirks that is still open for business amid a Bay Area accommodation is the International Spy Shop on Beach Street.

“We are classified as a supply and equipment supply company,” said CEO Zack Graves. He has become accustomed to large crowds of tourists, but is instead selling emergency kits complete with hand sanitizers, gloves and N95 masks.

I was cleaning the store among the customers. “Whenever someone comes in after getting inside, after getting money, something like that, and then every hour.”

On Chestnut Street, the typical closed Delarosa restaurant has opened its windows, where patrons often sit, and turned it into a crowded reception window, where patrons have plenty of space on deserted sidewalks to line up.

In East Bay, Lori Short of Tracy was working at Target, taking care of those who were too scared to potentially expose to coronavirus. “I’m a buyer of a boat, so I’m making personal purchases for other people who can’t come out or don’t want to go out,” KPIX told KPIX.

At the Peacock Gap Golf Course in San Rafael, frustration and anxiety were happening in driving range and in conjunction, which is termed a social distance exercise, so it is also permissible.

“Get some fresh air, coronavirus, the talk about it has been a little tighter for me, I still want to do my daily activities and go out and enjoy the lifestyle,” golfer Daniel O’Rourke said.