“Squad” presses Pelosi for the timeline of phase 4: coronavirus relief

The four far-left members of the “gang” – representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) – are instant to House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to provide a timeline on a Democratic relief package offering “universal” cash assistance and “defending our elections” through email voting.

The House on Thursday approved a $ 484 billion coronavirus aid bill, which replenished the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Payment Protection Program (PPP) with an additional $ 310 million. The CARES Act initially provided the program with $ 350 million, but those funds ran dry last week, and required further action by Congress:

The deal also includes $ 60 million in loans and grants for economic disasters, $ 75 million for hospitals and $ 25 billion for coronavirus testing. Of the test funds, $ 11 billion goes to states, while the federal government will also get some of the funding.

Progressive lawmakers say it is not enough and call for a timeline on a Democratic relief measure.

Omar said Congress should not march home until they have a “clear timetable” in a relief package that:

– Provides monthly and universal cash assistance

– Rental cancellations and mortgages

– Fully finances COVID-19 care

– Defend our elections

Now we need to bring more relief to people. #PutPeopleFirst

– Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 23, 2020

“Congress should not be postponed until we have a timetable for a bold and fully Democratic bill that meets the scale of the crisis,” Pressley agreed:

It’s a crisis within a crisis. And what happens in this chamber will determine how many more lives are stolen from us.

Congress should not be postponed until we have a timetable for a bold, comprehensive Democratic-led bill that meets the scale of the crisis. # PutPeopleFirst pic.twitter.com/kca2fqnte9

– Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 23, 2020

“It’s a joke when Republicans say they have urgency around this bill. The only people who have urgency around are people like Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse and Shake Shack. These are the people who are helping with this bill. ”Ocasio-Cortez declared on the floor of the house on Thursday.

“You are not trying to correct this bill for mothers and octopuses. We have to fight to fund hospitals. Fight to fund the tests … It is not sensitive,” he added, demanding a timeline for the next bill in another tweet:

. @RepAOC @AOC: “It’s a joke when Republicans say they have urgency around this bill … you’re not trying to fix this bill for moms and octopuses. We have to fight to fund hospitals “Fighting to fund tests … It’s not unjustifiable.”

Full video here: https://t.co/IBennHJzF3 pic.twitter.com/1rx1e16Unr

– CSPAN (@cspan) April 23, 2020

Congress has just voted for the first time in a month on a bill that does not address the fundamental issues facing working families. They were then postponed again until further notice.

“One day” and “next time” don’t cut it.

Struggling families need a timeline.https: //t.co/nC1eegtlbY

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 24, 2020

Democrats have been seeking the next stimulus bill to provide cash assistance to noncitizens, including illegal immigrants, and are fighting for major changes in the way Americans vote by pressing universal suffrage by mail.

Pelosi told MSNBC on Wednesday morning on MSNBC that “in this next bill,” we need to have a significant portion of money that will allow us to protect the integrity of our elections, as well as allow the American people. vote by mail, especially at this time. of danger to health at the polls ”.

“This is the vital point of our democracy, the vote. So here we are trying to protect the lives of Americans, the livelihoods of the American people, and also the lives of our democracy. We will do the same in the next bill, ”he said.

However, to the dismay of progressive lawmakers, Pelosi has yet to provide a specific timetable, although he has promised that House Democrats will draft their own measure in the next round, a measure that will include universal suffrage by email. .

According to HuffPost:

But Pelosi’s office declined to provide a specific timeline for that vote, saying it depends as much on the time it takes to draft legislation as it does on what the U.S. Capitol doctor advises on public health precautions.

“We need a timeline. We can’t just keep kicking the road, ”Sarah Groh, Pressley’s chief of staff, told HuffPost.