Square’s patent for a crypto-friendly RTP system

Square, the payment provider operated by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, received a patent for the debut of new technologies that allow users with different assets to transfer payments, including crypto-to-fiat transactions.

The patent application states that the technology enables a person to pay in any currency and enables the recipient to receive that payment in any currency, with the network itself automatically changing the first payment to the desired currency.

Blooming crypto-to-fiat payments will boost cryptocurrencies. Some of them are too volatile or not fast enough to become an effective payment option, but they can now blend seamlessly into other currency types. In the future, the technology can also be expanded to include securities, derivatives or loans.

By allowing users to pay and receive in any denomination, the limits are lifted, Square said. This is particularly beneficial for retailers as many merchants cannot accept payments like cryptocurrencies. Payments would take hours to process and the value could increase or decrease dramatically during this time.

Square also announced on Tuesday (January 21st) that a “Lightning Development Kit” is currently being created for eWallet developers. The kit will include “an API, language tools, demo apps, and other features” that help Lightning payments integrate with different wallets and help Bitcoin become a popular currency.

In addition, Square has taken steps in the payment area, e.g. For example, opening the cash app that allows users to buy stocks. With the app, which has 15 million active users each month, customers can buy stocks for just $ 1.

Dorsey, a vocal proponent of Bitcoin, believes that due to its longevity, strong brand, and overall quality, it is a strong and viable currency to make payments. For this reason, he does not want to develop his own cryptocurrency, but rather concentrate on increasing Bitcoin.

