Squids prefer a lighter lunch if there are shrimps on the evening menu

February 5 (UPI) – If squids know that their favorite food, shrimp, is on the evening menu, they eat fewer crabs all day long, according to a new study.

The results, published on Wednesday in the journal Biology Letters, show that octopuses can learn from their experiences, recognize feeding patterns and adapt their eating habits accordingly.

“It was surprising to see how quickly the squids adjusted their eating habits – in just a few days, they learned whether there were likely to be shrimps in the evening or not,” said Pauline Billard, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge Psychology Department, said in one Press release. “This is a very complex behavior and only possible because they have a sophisticated brain.”

Squids switch between two different feeding modes, selective or opportunistic. Scientists regularly provided specimens of European squid in laboratory experiments. Sepia officinaliswith a single shrimp every night.

The squids quickly picked up the pattern and ate fewer crabs during the day. When the squids knew they could rely on a shrimp meal, they were more selective.

When the researchers only occasionally provided shrimps, the squids were more opportunistic and ate more crabs throughout the day.

Squids are generalist eaters, but they also show strong food preferences. The researchers were able to determine the squid’s favorite food by placing crabs and shrimps equidistant from the specimens. The squid consistently consumed the shrimp first.

Like their cephalopod relatives, squids are born with an already well-developed central nervous system so that they can learn from their experiences and recognize patterns at a young age. Scientists suspect that the squid’s cognitive abilities enable animals to adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Although cephalopods, a group of molluscs that include squid and squid, deviated from vertebrates about 550 million years ago, their central nervous system is organized similarly.

“This flexible foraging strategy shows that, based on past experience, squid can quickly adapt to changes in their environment,” said study leader Nicola Clayton, professor of psychology at the Cambridge Department of Psychology. “This discovery could provide valuable insight into the evolutionary origins of such complex cognitive skills.”