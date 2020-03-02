[src-demo:-macc-man-claims-jamil-khir-was-in-putrajaya,-not-saudi-in-the-course-of-informal-jan-2010-meeting-with-king-abdullah]

MACC investigating officer Mohd Nasharudin Amir arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Substantial Courtroom March 2, 2020. — Picture by Meira Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer told the Large Court today that previous minister Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom was in Putrajaya, disputing the latter’s declare to have been in an unofficial pay a visit to with the late Saudi ruler King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud in January 2010.

Testifying as the ninth defence witness in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial these days, MACC investigating officer Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir mentioned he sought fellow colleague Nur Aida Ariffin’s assist to obtain information and facts about Jamil Khir’s whereabouts between January 11 and 16, 2010.

He stated he was subsequently furnished a information bulletin by the Malaysian Islamic Improvement Section (Jakim) in which Jamil Khir had presented a speech on January 11, 2010 for the duration of an party organised by Jakim in Putrajaya.

“In the publication, he was documented to be at a gathering with many Primary Minister Department’s businesses on January 11, 2010,” he reported underneath cross examination by advertisement-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram on investigations in excess of Najib and Jamil Khir’s whereabouts.

The very first paragraph of the purported Jakim’s bulletin, dated February 2010, allegedly stated that Jamil Khir, then minister, had shipped a ministerial deal with in Putrajaya on that day.

Last 7 days, Sithambaram had asked Mohd Nasharudin — an investigating officer in Najib’s 1Malaysia Improvement Berhad (1MDB) investigation from August 2015 right up until Could 2018 — to attain files on the whereabouts of both of those Najib and Jamil Khir on January 11 right until 16, 2010.

Jamil Khir experienced formerly affirmed that an casual assembly between the two heads of condition had taken location at King Abdullah’s palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2010, which he attended in his potential as minister in cost of Islamic affairs.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak comes at the Kuala Lumpur Large Court March 2, 2020. — Photo by Meira Zulyana

Najib was earlier claimed to have been in Kuala Lumpur to officiate the opening of 1MDB’s company place of work on January 11 even with defence witnesses indicating the former premier was in Saudi Arabia to fulfill the late King Abdullah for an casual assembly with Malaysian delegates on the identical day.

In the January casual meeting, Najib and a number of defence witnesses have claimed that King Abdullah made available financial aid to the previous premier for the purpose of controlling Najib’s political affairs in the 2013 standard election.

Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah objected to the proof manufactured, arguing that the creator of the article required to be referred to as to testify due to the fact it is rumour and consequently not admissible.

Sithambaram then argued that the doc was printed out from Jakim by itself and confirmed to by one particular of the Jakim’s company communications division employees.

Najib has preserved in the course of his trial that a number of transactions amounting to RM3.two billion from 2011 to 2013 ended up Saudi royal family donations.

Najib is on trial around seven costs associated to SRC Intercontinental Sdn Bhd.

Three are for legal breach of have confidence in around a full RM42 million of SRC International cash whilst entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, a few far more are for laundering the RM42 million, and the very last is for abusing the identical positions for self-gratification of the similar sum.