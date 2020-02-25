[src-trial:-listening-to-adjourned-right-after-subpoenaed-witness’-no-present-najib-heads-to-istana-negara]

Datuk Seri Najib Razak comes at the Kuala Lumpur Large Courtroom February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption trial was adjourned early these days just after the defence failed to complete the finalisation of a witness statement for a enterprise director they had subpoenaed now.

Najib’s lawyer Farhan Reed informed the Substantial Court that the witness was therefore not existing in court as the defence wants to increase several issues with the witness after acquiring various other witness statements in the circumstance just lately.

The important people today whose statements were being not long ago acquired by the defence were being Very low Taek Jho, Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil and Jerome Lee.

“We undertake to source the finalised statement to prosecutors by these days. I apologise for this.

“He was meant to appear at 9am but that depended on the finalisation of his draft witness statement.

“He would have been right here if the witness assertion was finalised,” he reported.

The eighth defence witness, Putra Perdana Bhd group managing director Datuk Rosman Abdullah, was meant to choose the stand before currently.

Mohd Nazlan then requested the defence to provide the finalised witness statement to the prosecution by 5pm right now, immediately after advertisement hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram elevated the difficulty of challenges in getting ready the prosecution’s cross-evaluation from late assertion submission by the defence.

“So we need to have specified motivation from defence to fix time for nowadays in offering the statement,” Mohd Nazlan claimed, to which Farhan mentioned the defence ‘anticipated’ to do so by 5pm.

Najib to meet up with Agong at Istana Negara

Later, Najib’s attorney Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah also advised Mohd Nazlan his consumer experienced to hurry to an Umno conference at the party’s headquarters in the metropolis centre prior to heading to Istana Negara later on in the working day.

“Datuk Seri Najib is expected to leave the courtroom premises to PWTC by 10.30am for a conference before heading to Istana,” he reported.

Umno secretary-basic Tan Sri Annuar Musa verified currently speculation that his get together has shaped a coalition with several other folks and will be possessing an viewers with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

Dr Mahathir announced his resignation as primary minister and Bersatu chairman yesterday amid a whirlwind of explosive gatherings, together with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan governing administration.

Muhammad Shafee also informed the courtroom the defence will be calling Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasharudin Amir to testify on Thursday.

Mohd Nasharudin was previously an investigating officer in the 1Malaysia Advancement Berhad (1MDB) probe.

He also mentioned various other witnesses this kind of as former MACC main commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, former Lawyer Standard Tan Sri Apandi Ali, Najib’s previous non-public secretary Tan Sri Mohd Shukry Salleh and MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya would be subpoenaed to testify in court docket.

With that, Mohd Nazlan adjourned the demo for the day and for proceedings to resume tomorrow, with Rosman to take the witness stand at 2.30pm.

Najib is on trial above 7 charges connected to SRC Worldwide Sdn Bhd.

A few are for legal breach of belief about a complete RM42 million of SRC International money though entrusted with its management as the prime minister and finance minister then, 3 extra are for laundering the RM42 million, and the last is for abusing the exact positions for self-gratification of the exact same sum.