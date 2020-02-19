[sri-lanka-says-will-not-honour-un-pledge-on-war-probe]

Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa announced Sri Lanka dropping the UN resolution . — Reuters pic

COLOMBO, Feb 19 — Sri Lanka Key Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who oversaw a brutal end to a a long time-extensive conflict with Tamil separatists, mentioned right now the state was withdrawing from a United Nations resolution investigating alleged war crimes.

Rajapaksa was president when Sri Lankan troops defeated Tamil Tiger guerrillas in 2009, but legal rights teams accused the army of killing at least 40,000 Tamil civilians in the ultimate months of the conflict.

His brother Gotabaya, who is now president, was defence secretary at the time.

Leading Mahinda stated the federal government would no extended abide by a 2015 resolution contacting for accountability for alleged excesses carried out by Sri Lankan troops and reparations for victims.

That settlement was only acknowledged by the authorities that took in excess of following the Rajapaksas’ to start with stint in energy.

Rajapaksa stated Washington’s recent selection to ban recent Sri Lanka army chief Shavendra Silva from going to the US was simply because Colombo had signed up to the resolution.

“It is mainly because of the historic betrayal… in co-sponsoring UN Human Legal rights Council Resolution 30/1 in 2015 that other nations are in a position to name associates of our armed forces as violators of human rights,” he mentioned in a assertion.

In advance of winning the presidency, Gotabaya had pledged he would not honour the former government’s commitments to the UN.

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s administration was on the verge of intercontinental sanctions because of its refusal to examine the alleged war crimes when he was defeated at the January 2015 elections. — AFP