sri-lanka-vs-west-indies:-summary-and-statistics

Angelo Mathews took four wickets when Sri Lanka accomplished a 3- ODI sequence laundering over the West Indies with an enjoyable 6-run victory at Pallekele.

After half a century that Kusal Mendis (55) and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) experienced taken the hosts to 307, the West Indies ended up properly positioned in the persecution with fifty of each individual of the 1st a few: Shai Hope (76) , Sunil Ambris (60) and Nicholas Pooran (50), in advance of Mathews received it for Sri Lanka with his final burst of four wicket.

The veteran SUV eradicated Pooran in 40th place and then represented the unsafe duo of Kieron Pollard (49) and Jason Holder (8). Even then, it appeared that Fabian Allen (37 of 15 balls) could defeat the Windies, only for Mathews to catch him in the two deep balls till the ultimate.

Sri Lanka experienced a reliable start immediately after picking to hit initially in the draw with Avishka Fernando (29) and Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (44) placing 60 for the 1st wicket and even with both starters fired, Sri Lanka kicked although Mendis and Kusal Perera ( 44) extra 89 for the third wicket.

At that time, the nearby group was looking at a complete very well of more than 300, but in spite of the attempts of Dhananjaya and Thisara Perera (38 of 31), the West Indies saved them under control and Sri Lanka withdrew from the final ball of the tickets, Alzarri Joseph using 4-65.

Sri Lanka 307 remained the 3rd maximum complete of ODI on the ground, although when Hope and Ambris brought the 100 association for the very first wicket in 17, the West Indies experienced the great platform to mount a successful chase and tear it down. the fourth

The stand broke at 111, but once Hope also fell, Pooran and Pollard took in excess of, sharing a 47 stand for the 3rd wicket just before Mathews still left his mark.

The match remained in stability with the West Indies eight down, needing 13 to gain from the final and whilst Allen got the 1st Mathews ball for 4, he acquired into the deep centre of the next and Mathews utilized all his encounter to engage in properly . Take away the relaxation of the envelope and seal the victory.