Sridevi, Goddess of Eternal Screens, and Bachchan ‘Woman’ Fighting for Equality in Bollywood – Books

Sridevi suddenly looked at me and said in a low voice, “I saw your Khel Khel Mein four times.” I cried for a moment and replied, ‘Thank you. You dance very well. “That was the only conversation she had with Nagina.

The above lines are from the book, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen of the Goddess, Satyarth Nayak. In this passage, Rishi Kapoor describes his interaction with Sridevi while filming the blockbuster hit Nagin, showing us how shy and reserved India’s first star really was in real life.

Sridevi was called ‘The Woman of Bachchan’. She turned down films opposite Amitabh Bachchan unless she had an equally solid role. Amitabh had to wake her up by sending a truckload of flowers to get her to act opposite him at Khuda Gawah.

Sridevi in ​​Khudi Gawah.

Amitabh Bachchan in Khuda Gawah.

The only heroine to make a comeback, breaking the Bollywood rules, Sridevi has also questioned industrial patriarchy throughout her career. Which is why it is quite surprising that until last year, there was not one book to chronicle her life story.

In December 2019, Satyarth Nayak wrote Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess and published by Penguin Random House India. Talking to us, Nayak tells us about the book, who he used to tell everything from Bollywood and more.

What prompted you to write the book?

I was an ardent admirer of Sridevi and I was always horrified by the fact that there was no complicated book to celebrate her prolific career. She is the only true Panindian phenomenon who was the no. 1 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinemas. Sridevi became the “hero” of her films and raised the status of Indian film heroine.

Today we are talking about misogyny, sexism, pay parity and toxic masculinity, and Sridevi fought all that in the industry and emerged victorious. In Bollywood, they have viewed her with respect as “Mai” ever since she became more powerful than her wives and even paid more than them. Not only did it strengthen its audience, it also became the messiah for the LGBT community in the world.

Her legacy spans fifty years, and there has not yet been a book chronicling her legendary successes. I guess Sridevi’s massive work was scary for most writers and I’m glad my book was about to celebrate the megastar.

Have you ever met Sridevi?

Yes, I was lucky to meet Sridevi in ​​2012 when she came to Delhi to promote English Vinglish. It is my only encounter with her and I will always love her. I remember praising her incredible performance in the movie, and she smiled softly and said a few words. We clicked the picture together and it was Sri who directed us to the right place with good lighting. This was one of the lesser known facts about her being technically savvy in things like judging the correct lighting for a shot. Gauri Shinde took that picture, which makes it even more special.

By Satyarth Nayak.

What was the research process like for this book? Who did you meet and why?

My research for this book was two-way. I have done over 70 interviews for the Sridevi book. Very few people are aware of her iconic work in the South, and the first few chapters of the book are solely dedicated to it. I interviewed some of the biggest southern superstars who worked opposite her like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh. In Mumbai, I interviewed her co-actors like Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol and Rishi Kapoor and directors like Subhash Ghai, Mahesh Bhatt, Pankaj Parashar, Gauri Shinde and R. Balki.

Apart from veterans like Lata Mangeshkar, Waheed Rehman and Javed Akhtar, younger generations like Karan Johar, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla etc. shared rare anecdotes and memories of Sri. The way they talked about her reflected her legendary equality in Bollywood.

Even voices from Canada, Pakistan and Dubai have shared their love, proving Sridevi’s iconic status has crossed borders. Aside from these interviews, my other great source was a bunch of movie magazines from the 80s and 90s that are part of my personal collection. They were filled with Sridevi interviews through the various stages of her career. In her absence, these quotes became her voice in my book. When you read them, you will see pictures of both the person and the artist as she was. These were my main research components and my narrative becomes the glue that holds it all together.

What was the biggest challenge while working on this book?

It is a great challenge to save anything from the book given that Sridevi’s career is so fruitful. This is a book about an actress whose career has spanned 50 years, 5 languages ​​and 300 films. Indian cinema is 100 years old and half of it is owned by Sridevi.

To condense this gangant journey in the book was pretty scary, but it was also fun. Today, when the book became a bestseller, I’m glad that all this effort was so well worth it.

Did you talk to any of her contemporaries or rivals from the 80’s or 90’s?

I wanted to talk to actresses like Rekha and Madhuri Dixit. While I was told that Rekha was unavailable, Madhuri’s manager never responded to our initial conversation. Me and Penguin also tried to interview Amitaba, but that couldn’t happen.

What are some of the questions you would ask Sridevi to interview her?

There are so many questions I would love to ask. As well as what was the reason for her famous on / off technique. What were her most memorable memories as a child actor? How did it feel to play a leading lady at the age of twelve and what were her experiences as a teen star. How did she cope with her father’s sudden death and her mother’s surgery?

I would try to delve deeper into that actor’s mask. The lonely psycho she was. For a woman who has spent most of her life playing “others” on screen, I would go deeper into examining that the real Sridevi lives somewhere in her own fantasy.

