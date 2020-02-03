St. Barnabas School closes home after more than 130 students sick

St. Barnabas School in Beverly is closed on Tuesday after more than 25% of the students were sent home sick on Monday.

At least 137 students were sent home with A / B flu, streptococci and stomach flu, school officials said to parents in an email Monday. Several employees were also on the road with the same diseases.

An e-learning day is scheduled for Tuesday instead of personal lessons, the email said. Students in kindergarten up to and including the 8th grade must complete assignments via the Google site of their teacher.

Students do not have to make up for the lost day because e-learning days count as official school days, according to the e-mail.

The school, 10121 S. Longwood Dr., recommends anyone with the flu not to return to class or work for at least four to five days, the email said.

“Our concern is that infected people have come back to school before this timeline, which we think the viruses have spread at a faster rate,” said the email.

Officials said that both school buildings were thoroughly cleaned last month and will undergo another cleaning on Tuesday.

St. Barnabas posted a guide on Facebook when someone should stay sick.