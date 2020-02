There is only 1 St. Elmo Steak House, at 127 S. Illinois St. in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. It is not component of a chain — it is a custom. It began in 1902 and carries on to feed its customers in the exact place. Do not occur to St. Elmo to discover potato skins, sauerkraut balls, mozzerella sticks or any typical appetizers — there is only a person appetizer on the menu, and it is the shrimp cocktail, with what is known as the spiciest shrimp sauce readily available. […]