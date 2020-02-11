St. George leaders file lawsuits to stop the “illegal” annexation of some properties

BATON ROUGE – leaders of the city of St. George are fighting the annexation of some properties and declare that they do not meet the legal requirements to be reinstated in Baton Rouge.

Documents submitted by the St. George leadership earlier this week state that the East Baton Rouge Metro Council is annexing a number of properties in the United Plaza Boulevard area near Essen Lane.

The legal requirements for annexation require that all properties that are annexed back to Baton Rouge must be on the border between the two cities. According to the applicant, all but one of the seven properties and the public road do not meet these requirements.

The collective real estate and businesses are said to be worth over $ 9 million.

In the petition, the annexation is described as an attempt to “withdraw revenue from the city of St. George”.

You can read the full petition by clicking here.