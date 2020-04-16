St. Graduates Joseph got a special send

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A special surprise has happened to nursing graduates at St. John’s Hospital. Joseph this week.
Their teachers gave them a short message, which replaced the canceled graduation as they struggled to fight COVID-19.
Sage Ballinger, a nurse practitioner at St Joe’s Hospital Hospitals, said, “Of course it’s a different time to be a nurse and to be on this path, but we take our best strengths.”
Sage’s mother said, “I would be lying if I said I didn’t have to worry about it, but I knew he was in great hands and had never, for a second, been thinking about himself. She called me every night and talked about her patients. ”
Graduates will receive the board, possibly in August, and will be enrolled by state nurses when they pass.
