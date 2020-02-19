[St Helens History & # 39; World Club Challenge | Rugby League News]

%MINIFYHTMLc27a602311d419bb34ab1bbf8dd92cec11%

%MINIFYHTMLc27a602311d419bb34ab1bbf8dd92cec12%

St Helens celebrates after beating Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge 2001

St Helens participates in a World Club Challenge match for the sixth time on Saturday night when NRL champions Sydney Roosters visit Totally Wicked Stadium.

%MINIFYHTMLc27a602311d419bb34ab1bbf8dd92cec13%

%MINIFYHTMLc27a602311d419bb34ab1bbf8dd92cec14%

The teams have met several times in this match over the years, even in the unofficial match between the British and Australian champions in the mid-1970s.

%MINIFYHTMLc27a602311d419bb34ab1bbf8dd92cec15% %MINIFYHTMLc27a602311d419bb34ab1bbf8dd92cec16%

Here, we take a look at those matches and other previous clashes of the Saints with the cream of the Australian rugby league …

Roosters of St Helens vs Sydney February 22, 2020, 7: 00 p.m. Live

1976 – Eastern Suburbs 25-2 St Helens

Although not officially recognized as such, this meeting at the Sydney Cricket Ground has been seen by many as the first World Club Challenge match that took place in part of the St Helens Down Under three-game tour.

After having been crowned champion of the league the previous year with an award from the Premier League, the Challenge Cup and the Floodlit Trophy, a Saints team coached by Eric Ashton and captained by Kel Coslett opened new paths by heading to Australia to late 1975/76. season.

The tour included games against Queensland Rugby League XIII and Auckland, but the main attraction was the clash with the main suburbs of eastern NSWRL, Eastern Suburbs, now known as Sydney Roosters.

Captain of Kel Coslett St Helens in his 1976 clash

Like the current roosters, the Easts team led by Captain Arthur Beetson and supervised by head coach Jack Gibson entered the game after winning consecutive championships, although Ashton was in a good mood.

“If we reach the form in Australia that we show in the last month of the English season, we have nothing to fear,” Ashton told Sydney Morning Herald before the meeting

But it was Easts who triumphed against 26,856 fans at the SCG, with Russell Fairfax, Kevin Stevens, Royce Ayliffe, Ian Schubert and Greg Townsend, all of them in the 25-2 victory.

Arthur Beetson and Eastern Suburbs proved to be too strong for St Helens

Saints’ only points come from a Geoff Pimblett goal and the concept of a clash between the British and Australian champions would not revive for another 11 years when Wigan defeated Manly-Warringah 8-2.

2000 – Melbourne Storm 44-6 St Helens

Sporadic matches followed that 1987 clash in Central Park, but it was not until the turn of the century that the World Club Challenge became an annual event and again it was Saint Helens who appeared in the first of them.

The 1999 Super League champions would face Melbourne Storm, a team that joined the NRL just two years earlier and enjoyed a rapid rise to the top after defeating St George Illawarra Dragons 20-18 in the 1999 Grand Final .

Apollo Perelini stops Melbourne defense

A team that contains players like Brett Kimorley, Robbie Kearns and the future Super League star Marcus Bai headed to these shores in January for the crash at WJ JJB Stadium, and would eventually prove to be too strong for Ellery’s men Hanley

The full side of the storm Robbie Ross and stand-in Scott Hill scored two attempts each while the Australian team stayed with 44-6 winners, with Aaron Moule, Bai, Wayne Evans and Dane Morgan crossing as well.

A converted attempt by Sean Hoppe was all that St Helens had to show for his efforts, but it would be a different story when they returned to the masterpiece game the following year.

2001 – St Helens 20-18 Brisbane Broncos

The consecutive triumphs of the Grand Final of the Super League saw St Helens reserve his place in the second annual World Club Challenge meeting, where his opponents would be the Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos had already tested the glory on the world stage before this confrontation after defeating Wigan in the 1992 clash and winning the 1997 Club World Championship, which featured all the teams of the European Super League competitions and Australia.

Unlike the previous year, the game at Reebok Stadium in Bolton turned out to be an absolute thriller that was not decided until the final stages.

Sean Long happens to try it in the victory over Brisbane

The Broncos led 12-6 at halftime, with attempts by Shaun Berrigan and Phillip Lee interspersing an effort by loose forward Paul Sculthorpe. However, things changed after the break.

Brisbane advanced even further when the game resumed through Brad Myers, only for Sean Long to begin the Saints’ rebirth with an attempt followed by Chris Joynt, sent out of an internal Paul Newlove pass to the scoreboard that leveled off. things.

Sculthorpe then threw St Helens ahead of a drop goal with just under eight minutes left and Long put the seal on the first World Club Challenge Challenge within the last two minutes with another 25 meters away.

2003 – Sydney Roosters 38-0 St Helens

Appearing in his third World Club Challenge game in four seasons, Saints returned to Reebok Arena to face Sydney Roosters 27 years after the first meeting between the parties in Australia.

Like the 1976 game, the roosters proved too strong for the Super League champions and kept them goalless on the road to a 38-0 win.

The man of the game, Craig Fitzgibbon, launched the Australians with three penalties and then scored the first attempt of the game in 34 minutes, followed by Britain’s international Adrian Morley going to put the roosters 18-0 at rest .

The roosters of the city of Sydney celebrate winning the World Club Challenge 2003

There was no rest from the visitors after the break and Todd Byrne ran on his third attempt after Brett Fitch seemed to hit the ball forward in the accumulation, only for the video referee to decide that there was no hit.

Brad Fittler, with an attempt at an interception, and Todd Payten added two more attempts, while Fitzgibbon threw an additional penalty to take his personal tour of the game to 20 points, a new individual record for the World Club Challenge.

2007 – St Helens 18-14 Brisbane Broncos

The next appearance of Saints in the World Club Challenge came behind them sweeping all before them in 2006, raising both the Super League title and the Challenge Cup, with the side of Daniel Anderson with an eye on a historic triplet.

Paul Sculthorpe scores one of his two attempts against the Broncos

His opponents in Bolton were Brisbane, whom they defeated in the same place six years earlier and arrived in England without integral components of the team that were crowned NRL champions due to the withdrawal of Shane Webcke, Casey Maguire joined Catalans Dragons and David Stagg he was absent.

Even so, Broncos head coach Wayne Bennett still had a lot of talent at his disposal and the Queenslanders took the lead through a converted attempt by Corey Parker, who also threw a penalty.

A converted attempt by Sculthorpe brought Saints back to the game, making Brisbane 8-6 at halftime, but as in his previous meeting, the Broncos were the first to score in the second half after Darius Boyd He held on to a kick from Darren Lockyer.

Sculthorpe’s second attempt brought the level of St. Helens and although another penalty from Parker beat the Broncos ahead, the result was sealed in the 70th minute when Ade Gardner beat the defense to score from Long’s high kick.

2015 – South Sydney 39-0 St Helens

Played as part of an enlarged Club World Series that saw Cronulla Sharks defeat Warrington Wolves 18-12 and Brisbane beat Wigan Warriors 14-12, the Super League Saints champions faced South Sydney Rabbitohs in the main event.

A Souths team that contained the English brothers George and Tom Burgess managed to overwhelm the hosts 39-0, and came forward in the second minute when Glenn Stewart crossed for the first of his seven attempts.

George Burgess of the Rabbitoh (right) and Tom Burgess (left) celebrate the beating of St Helens

Joel Reddy added two more for the Rabbitohs, while Dylan Walker, Greg Inglis, Luke Keary and Chris McQueen got one each and Adam Reynolds culminated with a late-fall goal.

George Burgess culminated a memorable night by being named man of the party for his exhibition as well, while St Helens would appear in the World Club Series the following year where they were defeated 38-12 by the roosters.