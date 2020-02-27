st.-john’s-prep-retains-off-xaverian-top-rated-open-up-super-8-tourney

FRAMINGHAM — In the inaugural activity of the 2020 Tremendous 8 match, fourth-ranked St. John’s Prep took a two-intention direct early in the third and held off fifth-seeded Xaverian in a very first-round 2-one victory at Loring Arena in Framingham.

“We know how risky Xaverian is,” reported Prep head mentor Kristian Hanson. “Our purpose each and every time we stage on the ice is to use our team speed and have it translate into sound protection.”

Deadlocked in a scoreless tie midway by the 2nd, St. John’s (12-4-five) began to get regulate of the sport, dominating possession and and piling up shot totals prior to ultimately drawing a penalty.

On the ability perform, with six minutes to perform in the center frame, Prep senior defenseman Josiah Brown fed junior Jake DiNapoli under the still left dot, who fed it again to senior blue liner Jack Gilligan, who unleashed a slap shot by a sea of bodies that discovered the again of the internet on the far aspect, to make it 1-.

“Both teams are striving to get that all-important very first target,” Hanson reported. “Our goal is to get bodies out front, sticks on pucks and set in rebounds. … Gilly bought a good shot on it.”

The Eagles acquired coverage just 2: 55 into the second, when Ryan Webb collected a move from Edward Malolepszy in the slot on an odd-guy rush, employing the defenseman as a monitor and ripping a shot off the significantly post and in, to make it two-.

“That 2nd one definitely gave us a tiny bit of breathing home in the 3rd,” reported Hanson. “Just a truly nicely-put shot by Webb who was all in excess of the ice tonight.”

Times later on, Xaverian (13-five-3) located by themselves with a golden prospect to slash into the deficit with a 5-on-3 electric power participate in, but Prep senior goaltender Noah Dorsey-Sorofman was stellar, stopping all five shots he faced on the penalty eliminate, but more importantly managing rebounds.

Said Hanson: “Noah was dialed in all evening, he was wonderful on the five-on-three and I assumed the PK was great all around him.”

The Prep netminder turned apart 11 photographs in the last body and 29 full on the night.

The Hawks discovered lifetime with just one: 33 to go, as Ryan Pomposelli redirected a Nolan Dion wrist shot residence to reduce the deficit in 50 %, but that was all the scoring Xaverian could muster.

Box score

ST. JOHN’S PREP 2, XAVERIAN 1

Xaverian (13-five-three) 1 — one

St. John’s Prep (12-4-5) one one — 2

1st Interval:

No scoring.

2nd Time period:

SJ — Jack Gilligan (Jake DiNapoli, Josiah Brown), PPG, 8: 00

third Interval:

SJ — Ryan Webb (Edward Malolepszy), two: 55

XA — Ryan Pomposelli (Nolan Dion),13: 27

Saves:

SJ — Noah Dorsey-Sorofman, 29 XA — Kyle Harvey, 29