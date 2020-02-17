[St. John’s Prep wins an additional Div. one swim title]

Since 2006, no other Div. 1 boys swimming plan has been in a position to match St. John’s Prep’s unprecedented run. In fact, you’d be tricky-pressed to uncover a lot of identical dynasties — at any stage.

Sunday only became the latest, and arguably greatest chapter of them all. In his initial year as head mentor, Jeff Fiore and his crew attained historic heights at Boston College, capturing their 15th Div. one title at Boston University.

“I’ve been picturing this instant given that August, honestly,” Fiore reported. “I knew we were being able of performing it, and the period went as shut to in accordance to strategy as it could’ve. We experienced an great meet up with very last week at sectionals. We finished up getting rid of to Wayland by 6 details, and that definitely just showed us that we have definitely bought what it requires to hopefully, at some point receive that title back, and hold our Division one title. As an alumni, a previous member of the software, it is very nostalgic for me. It is meant a ton. It is awesome to be apart of it on the other aspect of things.”

It was the fifth consecutive championship for St. John’s Prep, and the 14th point out title for the Eagles in the very last 15 seasons. St. John’s Prep amazed the packed group early, as the 200-garden medley relay staff of Jake Thomas, Palmer Randall, Andrew Coady and Kai Zola clocked in at 1: 36.59, edging Lincoln-Sudbury by .43 seconds for a very first-location complete with a time of 1: 36.59.

Junior Will Connolly followed that up by registering a 2nd-put finish in the ensuing 200 freestyle at 1: 43.22, and from there, the Eagles ended up off and functioning. About the class of the evening, the Eagles positioned top-5 in eight of 12 gatherings, accumulating an remarkable overall of 277 workforce details. Minnechaug concluded as the runner-up, with 160.

Other spectacular performances involved Westfield senior Tommy Russell who finished a double-winner by defending his 100 backstroke title from past year at 51.86, while winning the 50 freestyle (21.19). West Springfield’s Eric Eastham also amazed, putting very first general in the 200 freestyle (1: 40.49), and 2nd in the 100 freestyle (46.03). In pretty very similar manner, Brookline senior Soren Euvrard took 1st in the 100 freestyle (46.03), and came absent with a next-put finish in the 50 freestyle (21.21).

In the meantime, Chase Konstantakos carried Minnechaug all evening, defending his 500 freestyle crown with a time of 4: 36.08, besting the relaxation of the discipline by about 12 seconds. He would also include a 3rd-put finish in the 50 freestyle (50.36).

There were rather significant footwear to fill, stepping in for the famous Tony Padvaiskas.

Soon after winning a number of titles as an athlete back again in the day for St. John’s Prep, it seems like the system is in fine hands, as Fiore hopes to carry on its legacy. For the to start with-calendar year coach, jumping back again in the pool introduced back reminiscences.

DIVISION 1 Condition SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

(At Boston University)

200-Yard MEDLEY RELAY: one. St. John’s Prep, one: 36.59 two. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1: 37.02 3. Minnechaug, 1: 38.91

200-Lawn FREESTYLE: one. Eric Eastham (West Springfield), one: 40.49 2. Will Connolly (St. John’s Prep), 1: 43.22 3. Connor Quirbach (Chelmsford), 1: 44.18

200-Yard IM: one. Aaron Zhu (Chelmsford), one: 52.14 2. Antonio Anastasiades (Lynnfield), one: 56.9 3. William Ayinon (Newton North), one: 56.29

50-Lawn FREESTYLE: one. Tommy Russell (Westfield), 21.19 two. Soeren Euvrard (Brookline), 21.21 three. Chase Konstantakos (Minnechaug), 21.26

100-Yard BUTTERFLY: one. Cameron Watelet (Tyngsboro Cooperative), 50.92 two. Alan Zhang (Lexington), 52.35 three. Ethan Mossi (Lincoln-Sudbury), 52.63

100-Lawn FREESTYLE: 1. Soeren Euvrard (Brookline), 46.03 two. Eric Eastham (West Springfield), 46.44 3. Eddie Wang (Acton-Boxboro), 47.39

500-Yard FREESTYLE: one. Chase Konstantakos (Minnechaug), four: 36.08 2. Nicola Hensch (Newton South), four: 48.67 three. Connor Quirbach (Chelmsford), four: 51.82

200-Yard FREESTYLE RELAY: one. Nashoba, one: 27.52 2. St. John’s Prep, one: 27.66 three. Lincoln-Sudbury, 1: 28.78

100-Property BACKSTROKE: 1. Tommy Russell (Westfield), 51.86 two. Prospect Yan (Framingham), 53.45 three. Daniel McLaughlin (Haverhill), 53.82

100-Yard BREASTSTROKE: 1. Antonio Anastasiades (Lynnfield), 57.59 two. Aaron Zhu (Chelmsford) three. Ethan Mossi (Lincoln-Sudbury) 59.25

DIVING: one. Charles Reichle (Concord-Carlisle), 524.15 2. John Ryan Byers (Newton North), 460.35 three. Rolland Killian (Cambridge Rindge & Latin), 441.50

400-Lawn FREESTYLE RELAY: 1.Minnechaug, 3: 13.04 2. St. John’s Prep, 314.25 three. Nashoba, three: 15.65

Workforce TOTALS: one. St. John’s Prep, 277 two. Minnechaug, 160 3. Chelmsford, 149 4. Nashoba, 142 5. Westford Academy, 132.five