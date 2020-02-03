St. Landry Parish swears by new district attorney

OPELOUSAS – Charles Cravins was sworn in as District Attorney in St. Landry on Saturday.

KATC reports that Cravins took the oath in front of Opelousa’s audience at the Delta Grand Theater.

The Army veteran said he believes, “There is a responsibility, there is an obligation, a duty, and it is your turn to do so, I feel.”

Cravins had worked with former prosecutor Earl Taylor since 1997, and Taylor quickly offered to help Cravins.

“It’s worth it,” Taylor said to KATC, “and will make a wonderful DA.”

Cravins has a long history in the civil service. He was regional director and government coordinator of the fourth district.

He was appointed Chief Administrative Officer of DA St. Landry in 1997 and was an associate professor at the Southern University Law Center.

He has also served as a principal litigator in dozens of civil and criminal cases before various federal, state, and city courts.

During his speech, Cravins summarized his attitude to the service so that he said: “You are not better than anyone and nobody is better than you. I think this is something I live by. I think everyone is equal. ”