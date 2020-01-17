St. Leo University lacrosse player dies in car accident

SAINT LEO. Fla. (AP) – A lacrosse player from Saint Leo University in Florida died in a car accident, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Ernest Blake Crownover, 19, from Eaton, Colorado, died early Wednesday at the scene of the accident, the agency said in an accident report.

According to Troopers, Crownover’s Dodge Challenger 2018 came on the shoulder from the street and met a concrete gantry support on which the sign for the entrance to Interstate 75 was visible.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Crownover was a goalkeeper for the men’s lacrosse team and a member of the U.S. Air Force ROTC.

“Blake has excelled in everything he has done and made us all better because we knew him,” said Brad Jorgensen, the team’s head coach, in a statement.

“Our players and staff are devastated to have lost our friend, brother and teammate,” commented coach Jorgensen. “Blake has excelled in everything he has done and has made us all better because we knew him. Our thoughts are with the Crownover family and with everyone touched by Blake’s death.” https://t.co/gMX8AsVTE7

– Saint Leo Men’s Lax (@saintleomlax) January 15, 2020

The soldiers said Crownover was wearing a seat belt and alcohol wasn’t a reason for the crash.

St. Leo University is located north of Tampa on the west coast of Florida.

“We are all deeply saddened by his loss and are feeling the impact on today’s university campus. He and his family are in all of our prayers, ”said University President Jeffrey Senese in a press release.

The news of Crownover’s death comes just over a month after former Saint Leo basketball player Lauren Simone Lee was killed in a DUI crash in December.

