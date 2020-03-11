St. Mary rallies previous Rockland, receive location in Div. 3 girls basketball last

If any women basketball group in Division 3 was likely to current troubles for the significant-octane St. Mary’s offense, it was very likely to be a single with the size and defensive chops of Rockland.

But the Bulldogs acquired at the TD Backyard on Wednesday what so numerous other groups are previously painfully knowledgeable — you can only retain the Spartans down for so long.

Deadlocked in a small-scoring wrestle at halftime, St. Mary’s pulled absent with 35 factors just after the split to e book a return vacation to the Div. 3 last with a 53-37 victory. With the acquire the attained a rematch in opposition to the Hoosac staff that denied them the title past winter.

“I’m certainly incredibly thrilled. It’s like a revenge tour,” mentioned St. Mary’s senior Olivia Matela. “Our coach informed us that in lifestyle you commonly do not get a second chance, so when you do you want to make the most effective of it.”

The Bulldogs held St. Mary’s (24-2) without a area aim for the span of a complete quarter in the initial half, but the Spartans just had too lots of choices in the stop as six diverse gamers scored at the very least six points, led by 13 from junior Maiya Bergdorf, who extra 12 rebounds and four steals.

Rockland’s very last direct of the activity came at 24-23 in the third quarter, but St. Mary’s authored a 15-5 run to consider command at 38-29, a burst that bundled five critical points off the bench from Van Nguyen, who nailed a huge 3-pointer from the right wing in the waning seconds of the 3rd.

“We have scored 80 or 90 details, so in the back of your mind you say ultimately we will commence clicking, but when the clock retains ticking it starts off finding nerve-wracking,” stated St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall. “What truly obtained our offense likely was our protection. We offer so considerably pressure we got out in transition and now they are chasing us, and we are going for the destroy.”

A 3 from Hannah Murphy and 1 of 2 from the line from Caroline Elie stored hope alive for Rockland, chopping the edge to 38-33. But the Spartans responded with back-to-back daggers from behind the arc from Bergdorf and Matela for the very first double-digit margin of the contest at 44-33 with below four minutes remaining.

Rockland (22-3) led 9-5 just after a single, keeping St. Mary’s to 1-of-11 from the field, and was up 18-12 late in the second prior to the Spartans put up the previous 6 factors of the fifty percent on a Gabriella Torres 3 and a basket-and-foul from Yirsy Queliz to knot it at 18-18. Julia Elie led the Bulldogs with 14 factors.

“We are usually the team breaking away with a massive direct at 50 %, so it was fantastic to go into the second fifty percent tied and show that we are as superior as we are,” said Bergdorf.